Minnesota’s “Hockeyland” #1 Documentary over the Weekend
Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota. This documentary came out over the weekend and was shown at Parkwood...
Aaron Rodgers had notable message for Vikings star after game
Aaron Rodgers said perhaps the nicest thing that he has ever said to a Minnesota Vikings player after Sunday’s game. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to the rival Vikings 23-7 in their Week 1 showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson was the supernova for Minnesota, charcoal-grilling the Packers secondary for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
The Minnesota Vikings hosted a tryout and a visit on Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings lost Janarius Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday afternoon which freed a spot on their practice squad. With that move being made, the Vikings made two corresponding moves by bringing in wide receiver Reggie Roberson for a visit and defensive tackle Khalik Davis for a tryout.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
Cousins, O'Connell fire up Vikings with postgame speeches
"The speed of the leader, the speed of the team," said Cousins.
Commanders’ Phiadrian Mathis replacements have zero NFL experience
The Washington Commanders’ defensive line was one of many positives from the team’s season-opener. Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne combined for eight pressures and the line worked like a four-as-one unit. Of course, the injury to Phidarian Mathis takes some shine away from the glowing performance.
