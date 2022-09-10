ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had notable message for Vikings star after game

Aaron Rodgers said perhaps the nicest thing that he has ever said to a Minnesota Vikings player after Sunday’s game. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to the rival Vikings 23-7 in their Week 1 showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson was the supernova for Minnesota, charcoal-grilling the Packers secondary for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers

With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy