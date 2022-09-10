BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...

