ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Concern for Adult Male Missing from Germantown

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 28-year-old man from Germantown. Medhi Drouiche was last seen on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m., leaving the 18500 block of Tarragon Way.
GERMANTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

8 Best School Districts in Maryland

A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
Middletown, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Middletown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland

CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear.  Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
HIGHFIELD-CASCADE, MD
wsvaonline.com

Winchester man off the hook

It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Frederick High School#Fhs Mhs#Fredcosheriff#Frederick Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Arrested in Clarksburg for Illegally Possessing Firearms

Montgomery County Police arrested and charged five individuals in Clarksburg for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances. Police identified the individuals as Isaac Walker, 22, Malik Walker, 20, Kristin Walsh, 24, Kim Peaks, 19, and a 14-year-old male. Authorities say they received information from a confidential source about a...
CLARKSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

11-Year-Old Charged With Arson in Dollar Store Fire in Northern Maryland

An 11-year-old boy was charged with arson in a fire that destroyed a Maryland dollar store earlier this month, state fire investigators announced Monday. The fire broke out at a Dollar General in Hampstead, in the northern part of the state, on Sept. 3 and the boy was identified last week during an investigation that involved Hampstead police, the state fire marshal’s office said.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Sign 30X30 Pledge

They promise to increase the number of sworn female officers by 30 % by 2030. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department is committing itself to a national effort to increase the number of its female officers. The agency has signed the 30X30 pledge which says that 30-percent of the department’s sworn officers will be female by 2030.
FREDERICK, MD
royalexaminer.com

Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork

Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy