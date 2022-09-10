Read full article on original website
Two Students, 15, Charged With Possession of Gun on School Property in Woodbridge
Two 15-year-old boys were charged with possession of a firearm on school property Monday morning at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said. According to police, school personnel notified the school resource officer that a student with a gun was inside the school at 10:10 a.m. No...
Concern for Adult Male Missing from Germantown
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 28-year-old man from Germantown. Medhi Drouiche was last seen on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m., leaving the 18500 block of Tarragon Way.
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
Sisters missing for two-years could be in the Maryland, D.C. area
Two sisters missing for two years could be somewhere bordering the area of Maryland and Washington D.C.
Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland
CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear. Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
11-year-old boy charged in fire that destroyed Maryland Dollar General
Investigators said Monday that an 11-year-old boy is to blame for setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General store in Maryland on Sept. 3.
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
Teen dies after colliding with tree on Liberty Road in Randallstown
Baltimore County Police say the 17-year-old was driving west on Liberty Road when another car pulled out of Old Court.
Llama Drama: Animal Euthanized After Being Beaten On Baltimore Farm: Report
A popular llama who has been a staple at a Maryland farm for years had to be put down after being severely beaten during an unexplained attack, according to a report from WBAL. “Skippy” suffered three broken legs and multiple compound fractures, the report states, with two completely shattered, prompting...
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
5 Arrested in Clarksburg for Illegally Possessing Firearms
Montgomery County Police arrested and charged five individuals in Clarksburg for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances. Police identified the individuals as Isaac Walker, 22, Malik Walker, 20, Kristin Walsh, 24, Kim Peaks, 19, and a 14-year-old male. Authorities say they received information from a confidential source about a...
11-Year-Old Charged With Arson in Dollar Store Fire in Northern Maryland
An 11-year-old boy was charged with arson in a fire that destroyed a Maryland dollar store earlier this month, state fire investigators announced Monday. The fire broke out at a Dollar General in Hampstead, in the northern part of the state, on Sept. 3 and the boy was identified last week during an investigation that involved Hampstead police, the state fire marshal’s office said.
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
Frederick Police Sign 30X30 Pledge
They promise to increase the number of sworn female officers by 30 % by 2030. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department is committing itself to a national effort to increase the number of its female officers. The agency has signed the 30X30 pledge which says that 30-percent of the department’s sworn officers will be female by 2030.
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
Montgomery County K9 Unit Mourns Sudden Death Of Retired K9
A sad announcement for Montgomery County. Members of the Montgomery County Police K9 unit are mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers, K9 Harper. Retired K9 Harper began their K9 partner journey with partner PO3 Chris Jordan in 2014. The faithful pair were responsible for several hundred...
