Gobblers beat C-I in opener

By John Woodrow
 3 days ago

Sophomore Jacob Williams rushed for four touchdowns and nearly 200 yards as the Aitkin Gobblers opened the season with a 34-0 shutout win over visiting Crosby-Ironton Sept. 1.

Aitkin broke open a close game with a pair of touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the first half and then put 18 points up in the final quarter to pick up the win.

The Gobblers led at the break after late touchdowns from Williams and Tanner Nissen before dominating the second half and keeping the Rangers out of the end zone. The third period was scoreless before the Gobblers took over at their own 35-yard line. They proceeded to go 65 yards in 10 plays to score on the first play of the fourth period with Williams going the final 29 and a 22-0 lead. Walker Jones had three nice runs on the drive and five backs touched the ball as Aitkin put a little distance between the two rivals. After stopping the Rangers on downs, Aitkin scored again; this time going 56 yards in just three plays. Zack Ehnstrom hit Alex Palm who went the distance down the sideline but the Gobblers were called for an illegal block. On the next play, Williams wound his way through the Ranger defense and took it to the house for a 28-0 lead for Aitkin. Minutes later they scored again, going 69 yards in six plays with Williams scoring on a 13 yard run. The Gobblers made both extra point attempts in the first half but failed on all three in the second half.

The game got a little rough in the final minutes as Aitkin finished off the win.

C-I 0 0 0 0 0

Aitkin 0 16 0 18 34

The Gobblers host Pine City Friday, Sept. 9.

Aitkin Independent Age

