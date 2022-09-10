Mercs no match for Hornets

The Hill City Hornets opened the volleyball season last week with a pair of wins, beating East Central 3-1 on Aug. 26; then traveling to McGregor Aug. 22 and recording a 3-0 sweep of the Mercs.

Coach Frankie Dunham was happy with the opening win over the Eagles, “We came out strong with some quality passes and some strong sideline play by Randi Wilson. We struggled a little but there were brilliant moments scattered in each game. Annika Spangler and Riley Holm showed up with big blocks to help open up our offense. We had some really nice defensive work when we needed it the most. Libero Kira Schuety owned the floor while Bella Dunham made guarding the court lines seem easy. Wilson was kill leader with nine while Spangler had five, Dunham, Saige Ahonen, Holm and Ally Zapzalka all had three on the night.”

Hill City 25 25 18 26

East Central 18 21 25 24

It was a 3-0 win over the Mercs sparked by the return of Michelle Smith. She posted seven kills despite not playing the second set and she owned the net according to Coach Frankie Dunham, “She simply rocked the Mercs at the net and her net play is just a taste of what’s to come. We’re not firing on all cylinders yet, but we’ll continue to build toward bigger, better things. We started slow against McGregor but after a mental reset, we found the patience to pass the Mercs’ serves and get on with the game. Serves were the crux of this match as we had an even dozen ace serves along the way. Ally Zapzalka and Saige Ahonen were tough for them to handle behind the line.”

The Hornets are at Remer Sept. 8, a match Dunham is looking forward to, “It’s always fun to play them because the two schools merge in a number of sports. Our student section shows up and makes a lot of noise.”

Hill City 25 25 25

McGregor 21 8 10