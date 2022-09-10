Tampa Police work to identify Commercial Burglary Suspect

Tampa Police are investigating an early morning commercial burglary that occurred on Armenia Avenue at Quick Pick Liquors. Video surveillance shows the suspect wearing a black hoodie with a large blue and white graphic on the back, and a white facemask during the burglary.

Tampa Police are asking the community to look closely at the video. Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the suspect should contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813.231.6130, texting your tip to TIP411, or by downloading the TampaPD app, available free in the Apple & Google Play stores.

(22-367074)