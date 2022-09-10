ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Police work to identify Commercial Burglary Suspect

Tampa, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZi5t_0hqBAgGZ00

Tampa Police are investigating an early morning commercial burglary that occurred on Armenia Avenue at Quick Pick Liquors. Video surveillance shows the suspect wearing a black hoodie with a large blue and white graphic on the back, and a white facemask during the burglary.

Tampa Police are asking the community to look closely at the video. Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the suspect should contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813.231.6130, texting your tip to TIP411, or by downloading the TampaPD app, available free in the Apple & Google Play stores.

(22-367074)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

15-year-old says a Gulfport police officer was rough with her at school, sparks internal investigation

GULFPORT, Fla. - The family of a 15-year-old girl is demanding answers after she said a Gulfport police officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last week. The National Action Network’s Central Florida Chapter held a press conference with Maniya Sherriffe calling for accountability and an independent investigation of the officer’s actions.
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The SWAT team from Sarasota County was used to execute a warrant in Sarasota near 19th and Gillespie. The scene is now clear and all departments have left after blocking the roadways for a while. Sarasota County Sheriff had their helicopter in the air hovering near...
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Potential Gunman Fled Police at Gulfport McDonald’s

Gulfport police are still looking for a man who may have had a gun inside the McDonald’s restaurant on Gulfport Boulevard near 51st Avenue South. He fled from police first on a stolen bicycle and then on foot after a 911 call on Sept. 5 reported a suspicious man potentially with a gun inside the fast food restaurant.
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apple Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
hernandosun.com

Man accused of assault in Spring Hill

An altercation between two men at a Spring Hill Subway sandwich store resulted in one of them being taken to a trauma center and the other charged with aggravated assault. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), at around 4 p.m., on Sept. 8 deputies responded to a report that a physical altercation was taking place at the Subway restaurant at 14308 Spring Hill Dr. in Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy