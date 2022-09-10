ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Brewers' Mike Brosseau batting leadoff Tuesday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will bat leadoff and handle the hot corner Tuesday while Jace Peterson sits. Our models project Brosseau, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.9 fantasy points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Michael Taylor sitting for Royals on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kyle Isbel starting in right field. Isbel will bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Isbel for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Tony Kemp sitting for Oakland on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Bride starting at second base. Bride will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Jordan Luplow versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 44 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .275 batting average with an .841 OPS, 2 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jordan Groshans making majors debut Tuesday

The Miami Marlins will start Jordan Groshans at third base for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Groshans will bat eighth in his MLB debut, covering third base while Jon Berti moves to the bench. Groshans is projected to score 4.9 fantasy points according to numberFire's models.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Oakland's Jonah Bride batting sixth on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bride will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Tony Kemp moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Royals' Kyle Isbel batting seventh on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Isbel will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Taylor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Isbel for 8.5 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

San Diego's Trent Grisham takes over in center field on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Grisham will man center field after Jose Azocar was benched in Seattle. In a matchup versus right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models project Grisham to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Nationals' Luis Garcia batting fourth on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Garcia will start at second base on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Cesar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
DENVER, CO

