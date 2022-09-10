Read full article on original website
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer May Tease Dungeon Total
The latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is the formal title of Nintendo's sequel to Breath of the Wild, may have teased the number of dungeons that will appear in the game. Since the inception of the series, dungeons have been a staple of The Legend of Zelda. And while Breath of the Wild approached these locales in a bit of a different manner, it looks like Tears of the Kingdom could feature more dungeons than the previous game.
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Lineup of N64 Games
Nintendo has revealed that it's preparing to add nine new games from the Nintendo 64 to its Nintendo Switch Online service. Over the course of the past year, Switch Online has continued to grow in a major way with the arrival of its Expansion Pack tier which contains titles from N64. And while we don't yet know when all of these newly-announced games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online just yet, the Japanese published has outlined a slate of titles that will join the service to end 2022 and lead into 2023.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date and Title Revealed
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 made a surprise appearance during Nintendo's latest Direct presentation this week with some long-awaited reveals for those who've been waiting to hear of more about the game. During the second Nintendo Direct for this year, Nintendo revealed that the game's official title will be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Additionally, the game is set to launch next year on May 12, 2023. This reveal comes a good while after Nintendo last shared any official news about the game with only leaks, rumors, and speculations circulating online since then to hold The Legend of Zelda fans over until the next big reveal.
Turner Classic Movies Reveals Its Frightening Lineup for October Horror
There's lots of ways to get into the spirit of the spooky season, and while some movie fans might seek out the most unsettling and disturbing contemporary horror efforts imaginable, others prefer to dive deep into the classics. Given the number of classic titles that perfectly capture a creepier tone over offering an unsettling experience, it can be daunting deciding which films to check out, especially due to how many classic titles are harder to track down on popular streaming services as compared to more modern offerings. Luckily, Turner Classic Movies has a number of masterpieces being broadcast throughout October.
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
PlayStation Rumored to Reveal New IP for PS5 Soon
A new rumor has come about this week suggesting that PlayStation will soon reveal a new IP that will presumably be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles in the future. In recent weeks, reports and rumors have been heavily circling suggesting that Sony is planning to hold a new "PlayStation Showcase" event of some sort very soon. And while Sony itself hasn't confirmed this to be true, it seems like we now have an idea of what one potential announcement could be at this presentation if it does take place.
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
One Piece Uncovers One Royal's Secret Identity
One Piece has plenty of characters to keep count of, and they come from all sorts of nations. From island regions to Grand Line hideaways, the world built by Eiichiro Oda is a rich one. Of course, this means its power structure is just as vast, and we've met a number of rulers in its time. So of course, fans were quick to geek out when one royal's secret history was outed out of nowhere.
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
How to Watch the Nintendo Direct
After swirling rumors and reports for weeks and weeks, Nintendo officially announced that there would be a new Nintendo Direct today, September 13th, yesterday. This latest presentation from the video game company is expected to share a number of different announcements, reveals, and news on upcoming Nintendo video games. Ahead of the livestream, we've pulled together everything you need to know about it like when it is, how to watch it, and what to expect from today's Nintendo Direct.
New Sonic Frontiers Trailer Reveals First Look at Super Sonic
Sonic Frontiers developer Sega has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game that shows new footage from the title. The trailer, dropped ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2022, most notably showcases a fight against a titanic enemy with Sonic initially having some trouble with it. That is until he uses the Chaos Emeralds to go Super Sonic.
Best Star Wars Game Ever on Sale For Only $1
What is widely considered the best Star Wars video game ever made is now being sold for only $1. Over the past couple of decades, numerous different games associated with Star Wars have come about, all of which have been of varying quality. And while some of these titles like Star Wars Battlefront II, LEGO Star Wars, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have resonated greatly with audiences, what is likely the most critically-acclaimed Star Wars game of all time is now being sold for what might be its cheapest price ever.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Reveals Booster Course DLC Wave 3 Release Window
Nintendo has revealed when the next wave of DLC will be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of its ongoing Booster Course Pass. Earlier this year, Nintendo began adding more tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to help extend the game's lifespan even further. And while two of these add-on track waves have arrived so far, we now have a better idea of when the third round of tracks will be coming to the popular Switch game.
