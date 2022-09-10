MENTONE — Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone has plans for a Monday movie geared toward those 55 and older. The movie begins at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in their large conference room. The feature film will be “The Glass Bottom Boat,” starring Doris Day, Rod Taylor and Arthur Godfrey. Bruce (Rod Taylor), the owner of an aerospace company, is infatuated with Jennifer (Doris Day) and hires her to be his biographer so that he can be near her and win her affections. Is she actually a Russian spy trying to obtain aerospace secrets?

MENTONE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO