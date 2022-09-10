Read full article on original website
Warsaw Breakfast Optimists Selling Fall Displays
WARSAW — The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and the Warsaw Community High School Octagon Club are selling fall displays again this autumn. The cost for display setup at a home or business is $100. The cost for setup plus removal in mid-November is $125. The displays will be placed...
North Webster Public Library Hosting Program On Scams
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Community Public Library has a busy week planned, with programs for all ages. North Webster Police Chief Greg Church will be at NWCPL at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to talk about protecting oneself from a variety of different scams. Anyone is welcome to attend this program.
Public Meeting Date Announced For Milford Middle School’s Future
SYRACUSE — A Milford community public meeting has been set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Milford School Gymnasium to discuss the future of Milford Middle School. Dr. Steve Troyer, superintendent of Wawasee Community School Corp., made the announcement during the corporation’s monthly board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw Selects New Dekko Foundation Endowed Chair
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has appointed Douglas Clark, Ed.D., as the new Dekko Foundation Endowed Chair in Early Childhood Leadership and Advocacy. As a member of the Ivy Tech early childhood education faculty, he will provide strategic support to the college, promote...
Park Board Meets At New Ball Field In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Parks and Recreation Board met on a rainy Monday night, Sept. 12, at the new ball field in Syracuse. The board met in one of the buildings that has been completed. The board was going to tour the new ball field; however, the rain dampened those plans for the night.
Licensed marijuana concert coming to Cass County Fairgrounds
A licensed marijuana event is happening this weekend in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting the GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Organizers say that the goal is to bring a big-city event to the area and to educate and reduce the stigma surrounding marijuana. ABC 57 News...
Bell Memorial Public Library In Mentone To Hold Senior Movie, Kid’s Yoga
MENTONE — Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone has plans for a Monday movie geared toward those 55 and older. The movie begins at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in their large conference room. The feature film will be “The Glass Bottom Boat,” starring Doris Day, Rod Taylor and Arthur Godfrey. Bruce (Rod Taylor), the owner of an aerospace company, is infatuated with Jennifer (Doris Day) and hires her to be his biographer so that he can be near her and win her affections. Is she actually a Russian spy trying to obtain aerospace secrets?
Day-Long Praise And Worship Session Saturday In Warsaw
WARSAW – A praise and worship event – Jesus is my HOPE Jam! – is scheduled from dawn to dusk at Beyer Park Saturday, Sept 17. This free event includes all-day praise and worship led by local Christian artists from several churches throughout the day. There will be many impromptu “open mic” opportunities for Christian attendees to share songs and testimonies with the public of how Jesus has helped them through life. Attendees can come any time and stay as long as they like.
Elsie M. Platz
Elsie M. Platz, 88, Warsaw, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Wheatfield, to William E. and Eva (Freel) Van Dusen. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Everell L. Platz, and he died Nov. 27, 2007. Surviving...
Echoes’ Tractor Drive Honors Kurt Miller
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton Counties to honor Kurt Miller. 25 tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son along with the club.
Flyin’ Brian Tells History Of ‘Lucy’ At Rotors Over Mentone
MENTONE – Flyin’ Brian Walsh, of Oldies WIOE, Warsaw, on Saturday during Rotors Over Mentone explained the history of a helicopter he purchased last year. “Lucy,” a 1947 47J Bell Ranger, was on display at the Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone, during the annual event. Walsh said the helicopter was recognizable because it was in the TV show “Whirly Birds” in the 1950s and 1960s.
Clara Holloway Childress — UPDATED
Clara Holloway Childress, 88, Warsaw, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care, Warsaw. On Dec. 21, 1933, Clara Lou Foley was born in Pulaski County to Walter and Nellie Ferguson Foley. Clara and Lester D. “Sonny” Holloway were married July 16,...
Marilyn Y. Wesseling — UPDATED
Marilyn Y. Wesseling, 83, North Webster, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 7, 1939. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Rick) Swope, Pierceton and Jim (David) Hall, Goshen; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Eunice Martin, Lawton, Mich.; and brother, Jerry (Donna) Packer, Whitakers, N.C.
Milford’s Stollery Is September Kosciusko Veteran Of The Month
WARSAW — Janna M. (Adair) Stollery is the September Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. U.S. Air Force veteran Stollery, of Milford, was honored at the Kosciusko County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. She’s the fifth female veteran to be recognized since the program began and the third to be recognized this year.
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
Eloise Heyde
Eloise Heyde, 95, Bremen, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Signature Health Care, Bremen. Eloise was born May 9, 1927. On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Eldon Heyde; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Darla Smith, Warsaw, Devon Heyde, Plymouth, Robin (Lynn) Reynolds, Bremen and Ronald (Susan) Heyde, Trenton, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Tommy D. Burkett Jr. — PENDING
Tommy D. Burkett Jr., 57, Warsaw, died Sept. 12, 2022 at Majestic Care of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Carol Fisher — UPDATED
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951, in Gary, to Andrew and Irene (Ustanik) Kuiper. She grew up in northeast Indiana and graduated from Lake Central High School. She lived most of her adult life in the Syracuse area and was a dispatcher for various local RV companies. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Marlene K. Fugate — UPDATED
Marlene K. Fugate (Spiegel), 68, Warsaw and longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Warsaw, Indiana on December 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Spiegel (Angel). She attended Wawasee High School....
Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
