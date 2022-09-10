ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III Cried as He Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the 1st Time as Monarch

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

In mourning. While largely remaining stoic and steadfast in the days since the Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was photographed in a rare moment where he appeared to be visibly emotional.

On Friday, September 9, the new monarch, 73 — who ascended the throne upon his mother’s passing on Thursday, September 8 — was seen wiping away a tear as he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time in his monarchy.

Later that morning, after greeting public mourners and observing tributes to Her Majesty left outside of the palace, Charles once again wiped tears from his eyes as he walked away.

Elizabeth, who died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96, has been honored by her eldest son multiple times in the days since her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNOaJ_0hqB9ggx00
King Charles III News Licensing/MEGA

“To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this, thank you,” Charles stated in his first speech as king on Friday. “Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Prince William, Charles’ eldest son and second in line to the throne, also paid tribute to the queen in an emotional statement shared on Saturday, September 10.

While acknowledging that the “world lost an extraordinary leader,” the Duke of Cambridge, 40, noted, “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

Reflecting on his family time with his late grandmother, William expressed his gratitude that his wife, Duchess Kate, had “20 years of her guidance and support,” while their kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, have created “memories [with their great-grandmother] that will last their whole lives.”

He continued: “She was by my side at my happiest moments and she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the family, particularly Prince Harry, is devastated by the loss of the queen.

“The royals knew Elizabeth’s end was near, but mentally, she was as sharp as ever right until it was her time to go,” the insider said. “All of the royals are struggling to come to terms with the devastating news.”

Harry, 37 — who stepped down from his duties as a senior royal in 2020, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle — was especially close to the queen.

“He loved his grandmother with all his heart and is going through a terrible time right now,” the source explained. “The news hasn’t fully sunk in.”

Furthermore, the insider added, the Duke of Sussex is “guilt-stricken — full of sorrow and regret about not saying goodbye to the queen.” (Though Harry rushed to Balmoral to be by her side, he did not arrive before she passed.)

“They met up a couple of times during the Platinum Jubilee, but he by no means expected it to be the last time he saw her,” the insider said.

Heidi Colvin
3d ago

The Queen may have been a whole lot of fabulous titles. It's his Mother and when I entered my Mother's house for the first time it was silent and I sat and cried. It hurt so terribly. I understand King Charles llCry when you need those of us with similar experiences completely understand. And anyone else well forget them. I adore you and Camilla. Especially since you garden. Thank you for anyone's time....

Reply
38
Lillie Trainer
3d ago

I can't imagine my life without my Mom!!!! Holding a title while grieving 😭😭😭😭is another level of sorrow , strength , power , control.... King ........,.. you are soooo awesome 👍👍👍👍 awesome Sauce i

Reply(1)
19
Happy cat
3d ago

Well Harry you squandered every opportunity to see the queen knowing she was extremely frail. Now rightfully you deserve to live with the quilt.

Reply(11)
31
#British Royal Family#Buckingham Palace#King Charles#Monarch#Uk
