Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Russell Westbrook Showed ‘Too Much Respect’ Last Season
There are a lot of reasons people point to as to why the Los Angeles Lakers’ star trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis didn’t work last season. While injuries were the biggest cause of the Lakers’ issues, Westbrook took the brunt of the blame as well.
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
On Monday, September 12, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over his career.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Wiggins Minutes May be Hard to Find With Loaded OKC Roster
After earning a contract last season, Aaron Wiggins may have to earn any minutes this season with a full roster in front of him.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Lil Wayne Gets Animated After Skip Bayless Claims Pat Beverley Is Better Than Russell Westbrook
Lil Wayne was a guest on an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, and couldn’t believe his friend Skip Bayless’s latest take regarding the Los Angeles Lakers. During his guest appearance, Wayne sat in on Shannon Sharpe and Skip speaking on the Lakers and their outlook on the upcoming season after adding Patrick Beverly to the lineup. Beverly is not the best of friends with the Lakers’ starting point guard Russell Westbrook and many were trying to figure out if the two would be able to co-exist this season.
Stephen Curry Said That Kevin Durant Had Unrealistic Expectations That His Preferred Trade Destination Would Retain Their Superstars
Kevin Durant's trade request earlier this offseason rocked the NBA world in a way like few things have in recent times. It seemingly came out of nowhere and sent everybody into a frenzy. A player of his caliber becoming available for trade was not something you see happen often so...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe
A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
NBA Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Has Made Up His Mind
With just a few weeks to go before the new NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to deal Russell Westbrook away. For months now, we have heard rumors that the team is eagerly looking for to part ways with the former MVP, whose first year in LA was rocky, to put it gently.
Miami Heat Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you have even a passing interest in the NBA, you know what the Chicago Bulls were doing in the 1990s. Even if you’re too young to remember, surely, you’ve seen The Last Dance. If somehow, you’ve found your way to our website, and you don’t know, here’s...
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver suspended for 1 year, fined $10M after NBA investigation
Robert Sarver, majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, has been suspended for one year from any activities involving both teams and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies'' found during an NBA investigation. The league on Tuesday announced the results of a 10-month investigation into allegations made against him by numerous people who had worked for the Suns organization. The league also will require Sarver to complete a workplace training program. ...
New Orleans Pelicans Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Everyone loves a reunion, especially NBA reunions. On the other hand, for it to work, it has to make sense for both sides that are reuniting. Say you and an old flame are both single. You run into each other. Suddenly, as you’re catching up, you’re asking yourself – why did we split up in the first place? If they’re asking themselves the same question, you two lovebirds ought to have a conversation.
Golden State Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fate is one of the longest-standing matters of debate between human beings. Do you believe in fate? It’s a difficult conclusion for most of us to make, especially if you’re signed to an NBA contract. On the one hand, the idea that we don’t have control over our...
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale
The NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season was his first year with the franchise, and he averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games. Yet,...
Steph Curry names the former teammate he’s open to playing with again
Kevin Durant had the entire NBA in a stronghold during the summer when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. There were a large number of teams that went after the star player, including the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Durant won two championships with the franchise, and...
Talented Former NBA Star Signs With A New Team
Jordan Crawford has signed with Manama Club, a team in Bahrain. The former NBA star has played for the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.
