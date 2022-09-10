ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon has rebound win with rout of Eastern Washington

By The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLjap_0hqB8zBJ00

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 277 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

It was Oregon’s 20th straight win at Autzen Stadium and its 18th straight victory in a home opener. Troy Franklin caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown while Byron Cardwell caught a scoring pass and ran for another TD.

Oregon was coming off a disheartening season-opening 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs that dropped the Ducks out of the AP Top 25. Nix struggled, throwing for 173 yards with two interceptions.

Eastern Washington won its season opener 36-29 over Tennessee State. Quarterback Gunner Talkington threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, and was named the Big Sky’s offensive Player of the Week.

Talkington threw for 87 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles, who managed just 187 yards in total offense. The Ducks had 607.

Oregon scored on its first dive of the game when Nix hit Terrance Ferguson with a 13-yard TD pass. Noah Whittington’s 5-yard dash down the middle doubled Oregon’s lead and Ferguson caught a 19-yards touchdown pass from Nix to give the Ducks a 21-0 lead. Mar’Keise Irving added a 1-yard scoring run.

Eastern Washington scored with six minutes left in the first half on Talkington’s 7-yard scoring pass to Jett Carpenter.

Oregon added two more touchdowns before halftime. Nix hit Cardwell with a 13-yard scoring pass before a 7-yard pass to Franklin.

Nix stayed in the game to start the second half and threw a 2-yard pass to Cam McCormick. Oregon’s Trikweze Bridges fumbled at Eastern Washington 3 after an interception and it was recovered by Casey Rogers in the end zone for a TD that made it 56-7.

Nix’s backup Ty Thompson took over with 8:48 left in the third quarter. Cardwell ran for a 10-yard touchdown before Freddie Roberson caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Talkington to close the margin to 63-14 for the Eagles.

Kilohana Haasenritter scored on a 6-yard run for the Ducks in the final quarter.

The Eagles are now 2-12 over Pac-12 foes, with the only two victories coming against Oregon State in 2013 and Washington State in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtZku_0hqB8zBJ00
Smoke hangs in the air over Autzen Stadium during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game between Eastern Washington and Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

THE TAKEAWAY

Eastern Washington: The Eagles face two FBS teams this season. In addition to the Ducks, Eastern Washington visits Florida on Oct. 1 for a game that was rescheduled from 2020. … Eastern Washington is 11-28 overall against FBS opponents.

Oregon: Nix completed his first 10 passes of the game. … Oregon won the only previous meeting with Eagles 61-42 at Autzen Stadium in 2015. … The game was played in smoky conditions caused by wildfires in the state. … It was McCormick’s first touchdown catch since 2017. He’s a seven-year senior.

UP NEXT

Eastern Washington: The Eagles have a bye week before hosting Montana State on Sept. 24.

Oregon: The Ducks host No. 21 BYU next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

Oregon begins week three as a favorite over No. 12 BYU, coming off a dominant 70-14 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Bo Nix and the offense led the way for the Ducks as they anxiously awaited their time to get back on the field following the 49-3 defeat they had against No. 1 Georgia. The wait was worth it as Nix threw for five touchdowns, while Mar'Keise Irving, Byron Cardwell, and Noah Whittington also ran for a touchdown. The gameplan from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham worked to perfection, as the Ducks secured 40 first downs, setting a new school record en route to the most points they've scored since 2019.
PROVO, UT
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
LONGVIEW, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Washington Football
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Florida State
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
Cheney, WA
Football
Corvallis, OR
Sports
City
Cheney, WA
Cheney, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Corvallis, OR
Football
Cheney, WA
College Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Bo Nix
philomathnews.com

Miller officially out as Philomath’s fire chief

Philomath Fire & Rescue’s board of directors officially parted ways with Tom Miller as the fire chief on Monday afternoon with its approval of a “separation agreement” and the appointment of Chancy Ferguson to fill those responsibilities on an interim basis. Miller said that after meeting on...
PHILOMATH, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Washington#Ap Top 25#Nfl Draft#Eagles#American Football#College Football#The Big Sky#Ducks
thatoregonlife.com

Lincoln City Oregon 2022 Fall Kite Festival to Return in October

If you’re looking for an excuse to head to the Oregon Coast soon, you won’t want to miss the Kite Festival in Lincoln City as we head into fall 2022. Held on the beach at the D River State Recreation Site, the annual Fall Kite Festival is a longstanding family vacation tradition. Experience two days of kite-flying activities and let your heart soar!
LINCOLN CITY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Classic Neskowin Beach House with a Stylish Standalone Sauna

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Neskowin retreat with floor-to-ceiling glass for ocean views. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NCAA
thatoregonlife.com

Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place

Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
linfield.edu

Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14

Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy