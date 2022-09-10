SPOKANE, Wash. — As the holidays start making their way through the end of this year, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will have a stop in Spokane to help ring in the season. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) specializes in rock opera music. The group started as a project in 1996 between long-time collaborators Paul O'Neill, Robert Kinkel, Jon Oliva and Al Pitrelli. The four set out to make rock music for the holidays. Since its creation, the band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and become a holiday staple since its creation.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO