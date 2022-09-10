ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

ISAAC Foundation moves into new building, continues support for families touched by autism

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local foundation whose focus is providing support programs for kids and families touched by autism is moving into a new building in Spokane. Previously, the ISAAC Foundation called a smaller building on Broadway home, but now, they’ve moved into a location at 606 W. Sharp Ave near the Spokane Arena. The founder of the ISAAC Foundation says this new space will open up more doors and space for families.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sunday is the last day for Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon music festival

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include “Funky Blues Church”, “Okay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Holiday Rockband Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes their way to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the holidays start making their way through the end of this year, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will have a stop in Spokane to help ring in the season. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) specializes in rock opera music. The group started as a project in 1996 between long-time collaborators Paul O'Neill, Robert Kinkel, Jon Oliva and Al Pitrelli. The four set out to make rock music for the holidays. Since its creation, the band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and become a holiday staple since its creation.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man pulled from Spokane River in Millwood

MILLWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters are performing life-saving efforts on a man found in the Spokane River early Tuesday morning. Crews from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police and Spokane Valley Fire Department are set up in the area of N. Argonne Rd and E. Maringo Dr. The Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped from a bridge and was...
MILLWOOD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene.  The crash happened early Tuesday morning.  The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I am trying to make a living here’: Business owners near Camp Hope struggle with property crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Families in East Central Spokane are feeling the impact of Camp Hope, and now surrounding businesses are too. This is a story our team continues to cover. We told you about two people who had to track down their stolen items, and they found them inside Camp Hope. While there, the owner of a nearby transmission shop, just two blocks away, was eager to share his experience as well.
SPOKANE, WA

