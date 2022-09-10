Read full article on original website
ISAAC Foundation moves into new building, continues support for families touched by autism
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local foundation whose focus is providing support programs for kids and families touched by autism is moving into a new building in Spokane. Previously, the ISAAC Foundation called a smaller building on Broadway home, but now, they’ve moved into a location at 606 W. Sharp Ave near the Spokane Arena. The founder of the ISAAC Foundation says this new space will open up more doors and space for families.
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
Coeur d'Alene School Board honors young heroes who saved two young Spokane teens from drowning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Lake City High School students and a North Idaho college student were honored by the Coeur d'Alene School District for their bravery in rescuing two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 9, 2022. Lucy Mendez (Freshman at NIC), Garrett Leonard...
Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
Sunday is the last day for Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon music festival
SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include “Funky Blues Church”, “Okay,...
Heroes Day at the Interstate Fair: Free admission for all heroes, all day on Sunday!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Interstate Fair is offering free admission tomorrow for all the HEROES out there!. Firefighters, police, active military, veterans, and medical personnel will all have free admission for the entire day on Sunday, Sept. 11. Just bring employment ID or badge, or military ID.
Advanced health clinic to be added to existing health care at Logan Elementary in 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. – School health care is making big advancements in Eastern Washington, starting with Spokane Public Schools (SPS). “We view the clinic as being a medical home for these families,” Executive Director of School Support Services Becky Doughty said. Logan Elementary is home to 265 students in...
‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
Holiday Rockband Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes their way to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the holidays start making their way through the end of this year, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will have a stop in Spokane to help ring in the season. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) specializes in rock opera music. The group started as a project in 1996 between long-time collaborators Paul O'Neill, Robert Kinkel, Jon Oliva and Al Pitrelli. The four set out to make rock music for the holidays. Since its creation, the band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and become a holiday staple since its creation.
Man pulled from Spokane River in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters are performing life-saving efforts on a man found in the Spokane River early Tuesday morning. Crews from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police and Spokane Valley Fire Department are set up in the area of N. Argonne Rd and E. Maringo Dr. The Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped from a bridge and was...
Medical examiner: Gunshot wound to head killed North Spokane shooting victim on Aug. 27
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died in a shooting near Franklin Park on Aug. 27. The medical examiner said 22-year-old Ablos Kios died of a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner ruled his death a a homicide. Last Updated: Sept....
Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
Man killed in Franklin Park shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man shot and killed at Franklin Park in late August has been identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Kios died from a gunshot wound to the head. Kios was one of four people shot at the park. Three were hospitalized...
Neighbors shaken by Sunday night shooting in South Hill neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a usually safe South Hill neighborhood, gun shots were fired Sunday night, injuring two people. “It’s hard to calm your kids down when they see something like that right outside their house,” Karen Poer said. Poer and her family have been living in...
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
New Chipotle location could be coming to Five Mile neighborhood
A building permit has been filed to add a new Chipotle location to the 5 Mile neighborhood. If it gets approved, this will be the fourth Chipotle in the Spokane area.
Driver in custody for DUI after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person is in custody for a DUI after their car was involved in a rollover crash in Spokane Valley. Troopers were on the scene of a crash on North Pines Road south of East Mission Avenue. The crash took place near the Jack in the Box in the area. The driver sustained minor injuries. COPYRIGHT...
‘I am trying to make a living here’: Business owners near Camp Hope struggle with property crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Families in East Central Spokane are feeling the impact of Camp Hope, and now surrounding businesses are too. This is a story our team continues to cover. We told you about two people who had to track down their stolen items, and they found them inside Camp Hope. While there, the owner of a nearby transmission shop, just two blocks away, was eager to share his experience as well.
