Blasdell, NY

lollaPAWlooza Concert for the Cats happening Sunday

By Aidan Joly
 3 days ago

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club is hosting its first-ever lollaPAWlooza Concert for the Cats on Sunday.

The event will run from 2 to 8 p.m. at Sole on Woodlawn Beach at 3580 Lakeshore Road in Blasdell. Along with the music, there will be food trucks, vendors, a basket raffle and a 50/50 to benefit homeless cats of Western New York.

The band schedule is as follows:

  • 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: The Knight Crew
  • 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: The Alison Pipitone Band
  • 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: The Burkharts

Tickets are $10. Children 10 and under as well as any active or former member of the military are free.

For more information, click here.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

