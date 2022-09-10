A video doorbell is a simple security measure that can help bring you some peace of mind. But with lots of different brands and models on the market, it can be difficult to know which is best for your home. One thing you'll want to consider is whether it'll be compatible with any other security or smart devices in your house. Most video doorbells are compatible with either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (or both), but your options are more limited if you use Apple HomeKit -- which makes this Logitech Circle View video doorbell a standout. It's designed to be used exclusively with Apple HomeKit, and right now you can pick it up for $174 at Amazon which is $26 off its usual price and a new all-time low.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO