CNET
Save $150 on Samsung's Sleek M7 Smart Monitor Today Only at B&H
If you're looking to add another workstation to your home or office, but don't want to spend the cash on a whole new computer, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Samsung's M7 smart monitor can run basic apps for both work and entertainment without being connected to a computer, and right now, you can pick it up at a discount. Today only, B&H has this sleek smart monitor on sale for just $220, which saves you $150 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
Logitech's Circle View Doorbell Falls to a New All-Time Low Price at Amazon
A video doorbell is a simple security measure that can help bring you some peace of mind. But with lots of different brands and models on the market, it can be difficult to know which is best for your home. One thing you'll want to consider is whether it'll be compatible with any other security or smart devices in your house. Most video doorbells are compatible with either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (or both), but your options are more limited if you use Apple HomeKit -- which makes this Logitech Circle View video doorbell a standout. It's designed to be used exclusively with Apple HomeKit, and right now you can pick it up for $174 at Amazon which is $26 off its usual price and a new all-time low.
Roku Express Gets Better Wi-Fi, Remains Affordable at $30
Roku is updating the tech in its cheapest streaming device, the Roku Express. The refreshed Express, coming in mid-October, adds dual-band Wi-Fi for enhanced internet speeds, along with a new processor and more storage so that channels can launch more quickly. The streaming device will cost $30 and is available to preorder now through the Roku, Walmart and Amazon websites. The company expects general availability at major retailers to begin on Oct. 16.
Buying the New AirPods Pro 2? You Can't Trade In Your Old AirPods. Here's Why
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're ready to trade in your old AirPods for the latest AirPods Pro 2nd generation from Apple, we've got bad news. Apple won't accept your used earbuds. While...
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
iOS 16's 2 Essential Updates for Apple Maps: How They Make Travel Easier
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's release of iOS 16 -- Apple's latest version of its iPhone operating system -- adds a long list of cool, new features, and Apple Maps showcases several of them. Some of the additions to Apple Maps include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers that could make rentable scooters and bikes easier to find.
Apple's New iOS 16 Is Here Now. Can Your iPhone Get It?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the most recent update to Apple's iPhone operating system, is now available for all iPhone users -- that is, all iPhone users with compatible iPhones. Not every...
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
American Express Business Cards
Whether you take frequent business trips, spend a lot of money on Amazon or just want to maximize your rewards across your budget, American Express offers a wide variety of business cards for all types of operation. Many American Express cards offer simple business integrations with your account, such as connecting to Quickbooks for easy accounting or offering employee cards.
Here's Why You Might Be Getting a 'Cannot Verify AirPods' Alert
Apple's recent iOS16 update added a number of features for the iPhone, including a verification step for AirPods. If you're connecting official AirPods -- such as the new AirPod Pro 2 earbuds announced last week, or the the sleek, neutral-toned AirPods created in collaboration with Kim Kardashian -- or other compatible Bluetooth headphone devices, you likely won't notice a difference.
DJI Osmo Action 3's Best Feature Isn't What You'd Expect
There's always a struggle between size and battery life when it comes to action cams. The smaller the camera, the smaller the battery needs to be. And even if you have a bigger battery, that doesn't guarantee long recording times. But if there's one company that can find the right balance, it's DJI. After years of squeezing out a few extra minutes of flight for its drones, DJI knows batteries.
Master Excel With This Expert Learning Bundle for Just $30 Today
Looking to become a Microsoft Excel expert? Right now you can invest just $30 in the entire 2022 Excel bundle and have lifetime access to 12 courses, which typically retail for $399 each. This deal ends on Sept. 19, so hurry and get it while you can. You can master...
GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On: A Super-Sized Sensor Adds Value for Everyone
The Hero 11 Black, GoPro's new flagship camera, looks just like last year's Hero 10 Black except for the number change on the side. There's one big change on the inside, though, and that change enables a handful of features that will make the camera more attractive to everyone -- from pros and creators to casual users and even first-time GoPro buyers.
Save Up to $180 on New and Refurbished Lenovo Laptops at Woot
On the hunt for a new laptop? Now until Sept. 15, you can save up to $180 on new and refurbished Lenovo laptops at Woot, with prices starting as low as $180. There are eight different laptops to choose from during this sale: four are under $350 and the rest don't exceed $780. You can even grab a two-in-one laptop with an Intel i7 core processor during this deal.
You Can Now Unsend and Edit Text Messages With iOS 16
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 is now here and that means you can finally use one of the highly anticipated features we've all been looking forward to: Unsending and editing text messages on the iPhone.
The Battery Icon Is Back With iOS 16, But Not For All iPhones
Apple's latest significant software update, iOS 16, came with an impressive set of features, including the return of the battery life icon to the status bar. Most iPhones, including the new iPhone 14, sport the default feature, as do all iPads once you download the new iOS16 update. However, not all iPhones support the new battery icon feature, even if your phone is compatible with the software update.
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Get a Free Shiny Eternatus at GameStop
Pokemon Sword and Shield players will soon have a chance to add another shiny legendary Pokemon to their collection. Beginning Sept. 18, GameStop stores across the US and Canada will be giving out free download codes for a shiny Eternatus. This Pokemon is level 100 and knows the moves Dynamax Cannon, Eternabeam, Sludge Bomb and Flamethrower.
iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says
Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
