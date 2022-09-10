Read full article on original website
'There Will Be A Role For Harry:' Alienated Prince Will Be Included In Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince Harry's estranged family may have shunned him on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death, but they won't make the same mistake when it comes to his beloved grandmother's funeral. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Harry's will be included in the activities leading up to the day of laying the late monarch to rest.
Princess Anne said William and Harry would not 'have been able to cope' with Princess Diana's death had the Queen not kept the boys at Balmoral
Princess Anne said Queen Elizabeth II made the right choice to keep William and Harry at Balmoral in the wake of Princess Diana's death. In a 2017 interview with ITV News released Sunday, Anne strongly agreed with her mother's decision. She added that she does not think the boys would...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Fans Slam ‘Insufferable’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Meghan Markle For Saying She Couldn’t Afford Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion
Fans are slamming Meghan Markle for saying she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million home in Montecito, California.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Sweet moment Prince William offers steadying hand to Camilla at historic ceremony
THE sweet moment Prince William offers Queen Camilla a steadying hand was spotted during today's Accession ceremony for Charles III. The Prince of Wales helped Camilla onto the stage at St James' Palace as the family come to terms with the loss of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen...
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Watch moment caring Prince Harry ‘helps Meghan Markle with royal protocol’ during Fab Four reunion with William and Kate
THIS is the touching moment Prince Harry was spotted subtly "reminding Meghan Markle of royal protocol" during yesterday's emotional reunion of the Fab Four. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheering crowds as they joined Wills and Kate Middleton to pay tribute to the Queen. After years...
'Upset' Royals In Emergency Meetings After Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interview, William & Charles At Odds Over Response
The royal family is desperately trying to do damage control after Meghan Markle's latest tell-all interview. Radar is told the royals are "upset" and in "emergency meetings," with Prince Charles and Prince William butting heads over how to clean up the Duchess of Sussex's lasted mess. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Prince Harry's estranged family was not given a heads up about Meghan's bombshell sitdown. Her interview with The Cut — in which she slammed the British media, brought up racist allegations (again), and addressed being cut off from the royals — was published Monday. 'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan...
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
Here's what we know about Queen's Elizabeth's final hours
Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday — concluding her 70-year reign. The Queen had faced health challenges during the later chunk of her life — having experienced brief hospitalization in October of last year, continuous episodic "mobility issues," and a case of the coronavirus in February.
Prince Harry ‘slammed the phone down’ on William who ‘raced to confront him’ in heated row over Meghan Markle
PRINCE Harry allegedly slammed the phone down on his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle bullying her staff. An explosive argument erupted between the royal brothers during heated allegations about Meghan, a new documentary will reveal. Prince William was shunned by his younger brother after calling him about...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
