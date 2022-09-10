ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 8

Related
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Uk#Italian#Privy Council#Commonwealth#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

'Upset' Royals In Emergency Meetings After Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interview, William & Charles At Odds Over Response

The royal family is desperately trying to do damage control after Meghan Markle's latest tell-all interview. Radar is told the royals are "upset" and in "emergency meetings," with Prince Charles and Prince William butting heads over how to clean up the Duchess of Sussex's lasted mess. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Prince Harry's estranged family was not given a heads up about Meghan's bombshell sitdown. Her interview with The Cut — in which she slammed the British media, brought up racist allegations (again), and addressed being cut off from the royals — was published Monday. 'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Here's what we know about Queen's Elizabeth's final hours

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday — concluding her 70-year reign. The Queen had faced health challenges during the later chunk of her life — having experienced brief hospitalization in October of last year, continuous episodic "mobility issues," and a case of the coronavirus in February.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

319K+
Followers
51K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy