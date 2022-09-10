Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Barbershop Music Coming to Secrest
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Secrest Auditorium is the premiere local destination for a wide variety of entertainment with acts that range from all-around the world to literally, just around the corner. Next Sunday, the venue will present an Acapella experience from the Y-City Barbershop Chorus and The Core, a special guest quartet from Columbus.
crawfordcountynow.com
World’s Fair, Music Fest, Arts Fest and Oktoberfest ignites Mansfield’s Fab Four & more weekend
MANSFIELD—A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio, and rounds out with Mansfield Arts Festival, Phoenix Oktoberfest and Snow Trails Music Festival.
WHIZ
Storytimes Have Returned to MCLS
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System hosts many programs and events that promote literacy in a fun and entertaining way. MCLS Marketing and Communications Director Sean Fennell explained how Storytime is one of those programs that is returning after being put on hold to focus on their Summer Reading Program.
WHIZ
Pearl House Zanesville Preparing for Opening
ZANESVILLE, Oh – After battling several hurdles, Pearl House Zanesville is preparing to welcome residents in. The 34-unit housing building located on 3rd Street, just across from the Fire and Police stations, will assist those seeking substance abuse recovery. The affordable housing community allows residents to live on their...
WHIZ
Judith Ann Maziar Browning Six
Judith Ann Maziar Browning Six, 79 of Zanesville, died, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Thursday, November 12, 1942, in Zanesville, a daughter of John Maziar and Virginia (Hutton) Maziar. She was member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Daughters of the American...
cwcolumbus.com
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
WHIZ
Missing: ZPD Looking for Daniella Moore
Zanesville Police need your help locating a missing woman. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said the family of 49-year-old Daniella Moore hasn’t had contact with her since August 29th. Sgt. Michel said Moore is homeless and is known to frequent Ridge Avenue near Mead Street. Anyone with information is asked...
This royal beauty is ready for adoption, ‘Sire’ is only $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You have to meet “Sire.” This four-year-old is housebroken and crate trained and is ready to be the excitement in your life. The medium-sized pooch is a little shy at first and warms up quite quickly to you once he realizes you brought treats. Those treats will be the way to […]
WHIZ
A Very Handsome “King” Up For Adoption From the K9 Adoption Center!
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s K9 Adoption Center Dog Of the Week King. King is an extremely sweet and loving terrier mix. He loves children, walks, car rides, and other dogs and one of his favorite things to do is barrel rolls in the grass. K9 Adoption...
614now.com
Popular national chain for steakburgers, frozen custard planning first Central Ohio location
The popular Wichita-based burger and milkshake chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers doesn’t currently operate a restaurant in Central Ohio, but that could change soon. Freddy’s recently submitted a final development proposal to the Grove City Planning Commission. The proposal was received on Sept. 7. The plans...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
sciotopost.com
Downtown Circleville Business Owner Finds Ghost Mural During Renovations
Circleville – During tonight’s Historical Review board local Curtis Christopher brought a discovery in front of the board that he wants to protect, and needed a certificate of appropriateness. Most people have noticed that the property located at 101 West Main street has been undergoing some renovations, well...
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week five football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week five of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s a battle between the two teams atop the standings in the MVL, New Lexington and Tri-Valley. The Panthers are the last undefeated team in the league. And the Scotties are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the MVL Big School Division. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Jim Rockwell Stadium.
Pataskala artist uses chainsaw to create wooden sculptures
PATASKALA, Ohio — Andy Hall has an artistic gift that you don’t see every day. “It’s the art,” he said. “I’ve always been an artist growing up. Painting, spray paint art [and] string art.”. But what he’s doing now is a bit more edgy....
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
WHIZ
Genesis Orthopedic Game of The Week MVP
ZANESVILLE, OH-This week’s Community Bank Game of the Week MVP sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine is actually two people. Brendan Bernath and Weston Hartman are the co-MVPs for Week 4.. Rosecrans had a heartbreaking loss in the final moments of the game, but these two definitely gave the team a fighting chance. Unfortunately, Weston Hartman suffered a concussion and was unavailable for an interview, but we were able to grab Brendan Bernath and this is what he had to say about the game.
8 local teams crack top 10 in state football poll
A total of eight local high school football teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.
