ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
WRGB

18-year-old, teen charged with robbery in targeted attack, says Sheriff's Office

GREENFIELD, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say two have been arrested, accused of their involvement in an robbery and assault in the Town of Greenfield. According to deputies, 18-year-old Kaden Williams, along with another teen, was armed with what appeared to be a firearm when they both went to the intersection of Allen Road and North Greenfield Road.
GREENFIELD, NY
WNYT

Halfmoon man charged with forgery

A man from Halfmoon was arrested last week on forgery charges. Police say 41-year-old Brian Stanley submitted multiple contracts with forged signatures. Police say that Stanley uses the business name New York Renewable Energy Engineering and Recycling. They say he surrendered himself to Clifton Park police last Friday.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

High-speed chase leads to list of charges for Gloversville man

A man from Gloversville is accused of leading police on a multi-city chase. It all began just before 1:30 in the morning last Friday in the village of Fonda. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says Steven Horton tried to rear-end a sheriff’s patrol vehicle. When police tried to...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Man pleads guilty to drug charges in Warren County

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and cocaine in Warren County. Saquan Lamont is originally from New York City but was arrested in Queensbury. He pleaded guilty to having 11 ounces of crack cocaine and 1.48 ounces of heroin during a traffic stop in March.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windshield
WNYT

Granville woman arraigned in horse abuse case

A Granville woman accused of abusing dozens of horses was arraigned on 31 counts of animal cruelty on Monday. All of them are misdemeanors. State police say they executed a search warrant on Wendy Murphy’s property earlier this month and found dozens of horses suffering from neglect. The horses were rescued from the property.
GRANVILLE, NY
mynbc5.com

Police arrest suspects for kidnapping woman on drug ransom

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington police arrested two people on Tuesday after they kidnapped a woman and held her on a drug ransom. Police said Maurice Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez kidnapped a 30-year-old Bennington woman and drove her against her will to Springfield, Mass., where they tried to negotiate her return for payment of an outstanding drug debt in the amount of $1,500.
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Duo charged in Kingsbury drug bust

A traffic stop in Washington County led to two people facing a long list of drug and gun charges. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, and meth. They arrested two people, Jesse Tracey and Shaniah Sanders. They say the pair planned to sell the drugs. Both were caught in town...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Two people arrested for kidnapping and holding woman ransom

Bennington police arrested 31-year-old Maurice Edwards and 30-year-old Jacquelyn Valdez for kidnapping a 30-year-old female. Police say the two suspects were holding her hostage because of an outstanding drug debt that was owed by another person. Police were alerted of the kidnapping Monday, September 12th. Investigators say the woman was...
BENNINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy