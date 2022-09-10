Read full article on original website
WRGB
18-year-old, teen charged with robbery in targeted attack, says Sheriff's Office
GREENFIELD, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say two have been arrested, accused of their involvement in an robbery and assault in the Town of Greenfield. According to deputies, 18-year-old Kaden Williams, along with another teen, was armed with what appeared to be a firearm when they both went to the intersection of Allen Road and North Greenfield Road.
WNYT
Halfmoon man charged with forgery
A man from Halfmoon was arrested last week on forgery charges. Police say 41-year-old Brian Stanley submitted multiple contracts with forged signatures. Police say that Stanley uses the business name New York Renewable Energy Engineering and Recycling. They say he surrendered himself to Clifton Park police last Friday.
WNYT
High-speed chase leads to list of charges for Gloversville man
A man from Gloversville is accused of leading police on a multi-city chase. It all began just before 1:30 in the morning last Friday in the village of Fonda. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says Steven Horton tried to rear-end a sheriff’s patrol vehicle. When police tried to...
WNYT
Man pleads guilty to drug charges in Warren County
A man has pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and cocaine in Warren County. Saquan Lamont is originally from New York City but was arrested in Queensbury. He pleaded guilty to having 11 ounces of crack cocaine and 1.48 ounces of heroin during a traffic stop in March.
Troy man accused of stealing UTV
A Troy man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a UTV. Michael Monge, 38, was arrested on September 1 by the State Police of Clifton Park.
Schodack man arrested on gun charges
A Schodack man has been arrested on gun charges after an alleged fight at a Nassau home. New York State Police said Benjamin Sager, 34, was arrested on a warrant in Saratoga on September 11.
WNYT
Man sentenced to 15 years for arson at historic Greenwich building
The man who admitted to setting fire to a historic building in Greenwich, was sentenced on Tuesday. John Fox will spend the next 15 years behind bars. He admitted to starting the fire on Main Street that left more than a dozen tenants without a home. Police say Fox was...
WNYT
Connecticut man charged with drug possession in Albany County
Police arrested a man they say had a weapon and drugs in his possession. Police say 33-year-old Carmello Castro of Connecticut was pulled over for speeding, and they found a large quantity of cannabis, and an illegally-possessed loaded handgun. He is being held in Albany County Jail.
WNYT
Woman arraigned in disturbing Fulton County animal abuse case
A Fulton County woman accused of animal cruelty and neglect for the second time appeared in Mayfield Court on Tuesday. There was also a big group of animal advocates there. All of them were hoping that the dogs would be free to be adopted. That did not happen. Sue Kelly...
Man arrested after Thruway traffic stop in Albany
A man has been arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Carmelo Castro, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on September 11.
WNYT
Granville woman arraigned in horse abuse case
A Granville woman accused of abusing dozens of horses was arraigned on 31 counts of animal cruelty on Monday. All of them are misdemeanors. State police say they executed a search warrant on Wendy Murphy’s property earlier this month and found dozens of horses suffering from neglect. The horses were rescued from the property.
mynbc5.com
Police arrest suspects for kidnapping woman on drug ransom
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington police arrested two people on Tuesday after they kidnapped a woman and held her on a drug ransom. Police said Maurice Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez kidnapped a 30-year-old Bennington woman and drove her against her will to Springfield, Mass., where they tried to negotiate her return for payment of an outstanding drug debt in the amount of $1,500.
East Greenbush man sentenced for 2020 frying pan attack
An East Greenbush man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Monday for attacking someone with a frying pan in February 2020.
WNYT
Duo charged in Kingsbury drug bust
A traffic stop in Washington County led to two people facing a long list of drug and gun charges. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, and meth. They arrested two people, Jesse Tracey and Shaniah Sanders. They say the pair planned to sell the drugs. Both were caught in town...
Stranger Held Dying Pedestrian's Hand After He Was Struck By Car In Brunswick
A pedestrian who lay dying after being struck by a car in the region was not alone as he took his last breath, thanks to the generosity of a stranger. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just after 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, with reports that a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the town of Brunswick, near Highway 2 and Blue Factory Road.
WNYT
Man charged after standoff in East Greenbush
A man has been charged in connection with a domestic incident and standoff at a home in East Greenbush. The East Greenbush Police Department said Eric Partak, 47, was arrested on a slew of charges.
Albany teen arrested on drug charges in Watervliet
An Albany man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Watervliet. The Watervliet Police Department said Adrian Torres, 18, was arrested on September 7.
Man in custody after woman found dead in Gloversville
A woman was found dead, and a man is in custody after police conducted a welfare check in Gloversville Tuesday morning.
Gloversville man allegedly rams police cars in chase
A Gloversville man is facing felony charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase from Johnstown to Fonda while trying to ram the officers chasing him.
