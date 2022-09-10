Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
CNET
'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer Revealed, Harrison Ford Says It 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford is bringing Indiana Jones back for a fifth movie adventure on June 30, 2023. Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday. The trailer hasn't yet...
David Harbour To Star In Sony Pictures and Playstation Productions Adaptation Of ‘Gran Turismo’
David Harbour is set to star in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp is directing the film based on a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan. PlayStation Production’s Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti are producing. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11,...
CNET
Everything Announced at D23: Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and More
Disney fans flocked to California on Friday for D23 Expo 2022. It's the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year its Disney Plusstreaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations.) We got some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
CNET
Wild 'Babylon' Trailer Throws Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Into Hollywood Chaos
Once upon a time, Hollywood was full of sex and drugs and wild parties. The trailer for new movie Babylon showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie diving into a whirlwind of jazz age chaos (which includes fighting a rattlesnake, apparently). The co-stars of Quentin Tarantino's Once upon a time In...
CNET
The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video
Prime Video might not make it the easiest to find its best sci-fi offerings, so let's highlight them in this best list. Amazon has picked up three of the best sci-fi series out there: Counterpart, The Expanse and Orphan Black. Already watched that essential trio? Try some of the intriguing new originals, including Night Sky, Outer Range and Paper Girls.
CNET
Paramount Could Be Shuttering Showtime App
The Showtime app could be coming to an end, with a report Tuesday saying there are plans to make it accessible only via the Paramount Plus streaming app. Currently, movie streaming service Showtime is available as a stand-alone app. But as of last month, you could already access Showtime content in Paramount Plus with a bundled discount rate of $8 per month, ad-supported, or $13 a month for the ad-free Premium Plan.
Massive 'Coco' and 'Encanto' themed expansions along with an area dedicated to Disney villains are in early development to come to Walt Disney World in the future
Disney is working on a massive expansion to its Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World. At D23 Expo, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro teased concept art for an expansion featuring "Coco," "Encanto," and Disney villains. The themed areas would be located behind Big Thunder Mountain. No date...
‘Industry’s Harper Will Fill the ‘Better Call Saul’ Scammer Hole In Your Heart
On an intellectual level, I know I should hate Harper Stern, Myha’la Herrold‘s hyper intelligent and driven trading floor analyst in HBO’s Industry. I shouldn’t even like her. On many levels, Harper represents the absolute worst of the financial world. She’s immoral, nearly devoid of personal loyalties, and often cruel. Yet every scheme and snarky comment that should push me away from Harper has pushed me further on her side. If Better Call Saul has left you with the need to fall in love with another immensely talented scammer, Harper is your girl. The greatest thing about the cons Harper runs...
CNET
Explaining 'House of the Dragon' Targaryen Family Tree
House of the Dragon takes place in the same King's Landing we got to know in Game of Thrones, but with an entirely new cast of characters. Just like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon's charactes, who are mostly Targaryens, have complicated relationships with one another, which can be a touch hard to follow at first. If you've seen episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, you know some family relationships can be more, uh, complicated than others.
