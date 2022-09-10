ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
Credit: Spokane Clean Air

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now.

According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.

Winds will turn out of the southeast overnight and push smoke from Central Idaho and Northeast Oregon into the L-C Valley, Blue Mountains, and the Palouse. Expect that air quality will deteriorate through the day south of I-90.

Air quality is expected to improve in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane areas. However, don’t expect that to last too long.

The I-90 metro will be back into the smoke as early as Saturday evening and highly likely by Sunday morning.

Saturday’s forecast for air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The air quality is forecasted to be at an unhealthy level on Sunday.

Wildfires in the area along with less wind have led to poor air quality in the area.

For more information on the air quality, click here.

