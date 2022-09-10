ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth Funeral Date and Plans Confirmed by Buckingham Palace

By Tom Sykes
Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will take place on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey at 11am, Buckingham Palace officially confirmed today. The palace said that the queen’s body is currently reposing in an oak coffin in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, where local friends, family and staff have been invited to pay their respects. Sunday, the palace said, at 10am, six Balmoral gamekeepers will carry Her Majesty’s coffin to a hearse for a slow six-hour journey to Edinburgh’s royal residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. On Tuesday the coffin will be flown to London, accompanied by Anne, the Princess Royal. From Wednesday to Monday her body will lie in state in London’s Westminster Hall and members of the public will be able to file past the coffin, which will be closed and covered in a royal flag and floral tributes.

