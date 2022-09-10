ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Video of seal and dog playing fetch together goes viral

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A surf photographer captured an uncommon scene at a Santa Cruz beach last weekend: his dog fetching a ball with a seal.

Posted by @christoq on Twitter, the dog and seal are seen bouncing through the ocean, chasing after a ball thrown by the dog’s owner. As of Tuesday, the video had over 1.6 million views.

The video shows the seal approaching shore as the owner tosses the ball. The seal leaps into the air attempting to beat the dog to the ball, but the dog wins and brings it back to the owner.

Many responded that the video made their day.

“Land puppy meet sea puppy,” replied @sounddude18. Another user pointed out that dogs and seals are actually related as both are part of the suborder Caniformia within the Carnivora order.

Others responded that people should be cautious, as seals can be aggressive.

“Sorry to be a killjoy but seals are not to be trifled with,” said @teachallamerica. “I would never have let my dog near one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f14iJ_0hqB5isv00
A surf photographer caught an adorable scene of a dog and a seal playing fetch together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFjvq_0hqB5isv00
Many social media users were delighted by the video.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4diPBO_0hqB5isv00
The video had over 1.6 million views.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Daily Mail

White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children

A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Seals#Fetch
The US Sun

The Voice star’s agony after losing six relatives including three children in horror church blaze that left 41 dead

A CHILD star from The Voice Kids has revealed her agony over losing relatives in a horror church blaze that killed 41 people. Miretya Emad told her social media followers that the fire at the Coptic Christian Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba neighbourhood of Giza killed six of her family members, including three young children, on August 12.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheDailyBeast

Groom and Six Guests Mysteriously Die After Wedding

A mass fatality event took the lives of six guests and the groom at a wedding in the rural community of Eka Utara in Enugu State, Nigeria, on Saturday, while another eight were left hospitalized, including the bride. An unnamed doctor who received some of the patients told Nigerian newspaper Vanguard that five of them had also died while receiving care. According to reports, the guests began showing symptoms when they returned home from the wedding ceremony to continue the celebration. Officials say they were found the next morning “unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,” according a statement by Enugu State Command. There seems to be no clear reason why the crowd fell so violently ill, though an anonymous source in the community told Vanguard that prevailing theories include food poisoning, carbon dioxide poisoning from the nearby power generator, or ingested insecticide. “We are really in a state of confusion now,” the source told the outlet. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find the cause of the tragedy.Read it at Vanguard
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy