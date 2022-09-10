ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Anthony Rizzo rejoins Yankees teammates as headaches subside

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Anthony Rizzo was back at the Stadium on Saturday, without the headaches that had bothered him for the past several days.

The Yankees’ starting first baseman hasn’t played since Aug. 30 due initially to lower back issues, and he recently experienced the headaches as a possible result of an epidural shot he received while the Yankees were on the West Coast earlier this month.

“He had a blood patch [Friday], which I think so far it’s been deemed really successful. He sounds great, which is good,” Aaron Boone said before Saturday’s game against the Rays. “Immediately, they had him moving around and walking and I think it freed him up right away.

“The headaches are gone so far. So he’s gonna be in [Saturday], hanging out all day, not doing much. And then if he [is] still in this position [Sunday], we’ll start ramping him up. But he’s really excited about how good he feels.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chFCI_0hqB5fEk00
Anthony Rizzo
USA TODAY Sports

Asked if Rizzo could potentially play at some point on the Yankees upcoming road trip to Boston and Milwaukee, Boone added, “We’ll see. He’s been basically laying down for a while. So the back end of the trip may be possible. But it’ll kind of depend on how the ramp-up goes. Hopefully, we’ve gotten through what we need to now, and we can start building that process and then we’ll just pay attention to how he’s doing and how long it takes him to get rolling.”

Boone added that versatile rookie Oswaldo Cabrera has impressed infield coach Travis Chapman enough in recent workouts to be an option at first base .

Related
Yardbarker

Mets' Buck Showalter has 'high' chance of winning Manager of the Year?

All things being equal, the New York Mets hiring MLB veteran Buck Showalter to be their manager may prove to be the league's top offseason move. The 2021 Mets ended the campaign at 77-85, but this year's edition of the team began Monday at 89-52, holding a 1.5-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings. Across the entire league, only the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-43) and Houston Astros (90-50) have better records than the Mets.
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
