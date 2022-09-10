Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON REIMBURSING BAKER KATZ FOR STREET, FACADE IMPROVEMENTS
Several items relating to the Baker Katz shopping center will be brought before the Brenham City Council on Thursday. First will be a resolution to accept the public infrastructure improvements made on Chappell Hill Street, including the widening of the road and the addition of two turn lanes, one on each side of the street.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OKs CHANGES TO MINIMUM PARKING FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF FORMER BRENHAM OFFICE SUPPLY
The Brenham Board of Adjustment approved a request Monday to reduce the number of required off-street parking spaces for an unoccupied commercial building planned for redevelopment. The board granted a special exception to allow 14 parking spaces at the site of the former Brenham Office Supply store and warehouse at...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ECONOMIC INCENTIVES FOR CHICK-FIL-A IN BRENHAM
Chick-fil-A is officially on its way to Brenham. Washington County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) voted 4-1 to approve an economic development agreement between the county and Brenham CFA Series, LLC to build a full-service restaurant in the Brenham Market Square development, located on the north side of Highway 290 between Cantey Street and Chappell Hill Street.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS VOTE 4-1 TO APPROVE BUDGET, TAX RATE
Washington County Commissioners formally adopted the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year at their meeting today (Tuesday), although not unanimously. Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a budget of $40,330,551 and a tax rate of $0.3860 per $100 valuation. Commissioner Joy Fuchs voted against approval. The new budget...
kwhi.com
WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
kwhi.com
LIVESTOCK JUDGING OPENS WEDNESDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR
Today (Wednesday) marks the beginning of livestock judging at the 154th Washington County Fair. Many of the fair’s livestock categories will be shown throughout today. That includes the rabbit and barrow shows at 8 a.m., commercial steer grading at 9 a.m., carcass hog awards at 11 a.m., steer show at noon, lamb show at 3 p.m. and goat show at 4:30 p.m.
KBTX.com
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
kwhi.com
CURTIS FUCHS INDUCTED TO AG TEACHER HALL OF FAME
Former Brenham FFA Advisor and Ag teacher Curtis Fuchs was recently inducted into the Agricultural Teachers Association of Texas Hall of Fame. This spring Fuchs was surprised with the news that the Brenham FFA and Alumni Association had nominated him to the Hall of Fame for his 43 years of service and dedication to the Cy-Fair and Brenham High Schools Ag education and FFA programs. Mr. Travis Gonzales, Brenham CTE Director and Ag Teacher coordinated the nomination and Mr. Colby Finke, Brenham FFA Ag teacher accepted the plaque in his honor at the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas Conference in August in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
kwhi.com
RESULTS FOR 2022 WASHINGTON CO. FAIR BBQ COOK-OFF, WASHERS, CORNHOLE, RANCH RODEO
2022 Washington Co. Fair King of Coals BBQ Cook-off Winners. King of Coals Grand Champion: Bubba Moehlmann / Bubba's Chuckwagon. Reserve Champion: Melissa Moehlmann / Bubba's Chicks. BRISKET:. Bubba’s Chuckwagon. Salty Dog Cookers. Bubba’s Chicks. Fork and Q's #2. Twisted Sisters. Fork and Q's #1. Da'Gummitt Smokers. Drillin...
KBTX.com
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR AG MECHANIC SHOW RESULTS
The Washington County Fair has released the results of Sunday’s Ag Mechanic Show. Gage Kmiec was the big winner of the show. His truck bed dog box won first place in the Metal Category, and was also named Grand Champion. Kmiec also entered show dividers into the competition, which...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEAT A&M CONSOLIDATED 3-2
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team rallied for a five set win over the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Lady Tigers won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-22. However, the Cubettes came back and won the next three sets 25-10, 25-12, and 15-12.
35-Year-Old Justin Thomas Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Brenham (Brenham, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash in Brenham that killed a Washington County man. The crash was reported to have happened at around 10:45 p.m, on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KBTX.com
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus from the Bryan school district was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Avenue. The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue. Bryan police say the bus driver failed to yield the right of way while making...
KBTX.com
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
fourpointsnews.com
Rash of burglaries & stolen vehicles hits Steiner Ranch
Steiner Ranch homeowner Rachel McGilvray caught on video two young men who were rifling through their vehicles looking for things to steal. Although they left her property empty handed, the two are suspected in a rash of burglaries and stolen vehicles that happened on August 13 just after 5 a.m.
KBTX.com
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105. Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the...
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
