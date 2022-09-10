ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Top, TX

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ECONOMIC INCENTIVES FOR CHICK-FIL-A IN BRENHAM

Chick-fil-A is officially on its way to Brenham. Washington County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) voted 4-1 to approve an economic development agreement between the county and Brenham CFA Series, LLC to build a full-service restaurant in the Brenham Market Square development, located on the north side of Highway 290 between Cantey Street and Chappell Hill Street.
BRENHAM, TX
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS VOTE 4-1 TO APPROVE BUDGET, TAX RATE

Washington County Commissioners formally adopted the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year at their meeting today (Tuesday), although not unanimously. Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a budget of $40,330,551 and a tax rate of $0.3860 per $100 valuation. Commissioner Joy Fuchs voted against approval. The new budget...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
BRENHAM, TX
LIVESTOCK JUDGING OPENS WEDNESDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR

Today (Wednesday) marks the beginning of livestock judging at the 154th Washington County Fair. Many of the fair’s livestock categories will be shown throughout today. That includes the rabbit and barrow shows at 8 a.m., commercial steer grading at 9 a.m., carcass hog awards at 11 a.m., steer show at noon, lamb show at 3 p.m. and goat show at 4:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CURTIS FUCHS INDUCTED TO AG TEACHER HALL OF FAME

Former Brenham FFA Advisor and Ag teacher Curtis Fuchs was recently inducted into the Agricultural Teachers Association of Texas Hall of Fame. This spring Fuchs was surprised with the news that the Brenham FFA and Alumni Association had nominated him to the Hall of Fame for his 43 years of service and dedication to the Cy-Fair and Brenham High Schools Ag education and FFA programs. Mr. Travis Gonzales, Brenham CTE Director and Ag Teacher coordinated the nomination and Mr. Colby Finke, Brenham FFA Ag teacher accepted the plaque in his honor at the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas Conference in August in Corpus Christi, Texas.
BRENHAM, TX
The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES

Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
BRENHAM, TX
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR AG MECHANIC SHOW RESULTS

The Washington County Fair has released the results of Sunday’s Ag Mechanic Show. Gage Kmiec was the big winner of the show. His truck bed dog box won first place in the Metal Category, and was also named Grand Champion. Kmiec also entered show dividers into the competition, which...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEAT A&M CONSOLIDATED 3-2

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team rallied for a five set win over the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Lady Tigers won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-22. However, the Cubettes came back and won the next three sets 25-10, 25-12, and 15-12.
BRENHAM, TX
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Rash of burglaries & stolen vehicles hits Steiner Ranch

Steiner Ranch homeowner Rachel McGilvray caught on video two young men who were rifling through their vehicles looking for things to steal. Although they left her property empty handed, the two are suspected in a rash of burglaries and stolen vehicles that happened on August 13 just after 5 a.m.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105. Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the...
BRENHAM, TX
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM

Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
BRENHAM, TX

