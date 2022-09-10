Read full article on original website
Winter La Nina odds increase: what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Eastern Pacific […]
Work begins on new year-round attraction in Ames
AMES, Iowa- The City of Ames has begun construction on a new $4 million plaza across Clark Street from City Hall. In order to use this parking lot, the city has paved a new parking lot northwest of City Hall. “The City Council had a vision of a downtown Plaza,” said Corey Mellies, who is […]
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Community enjoys Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner
WOODWARD, Iowa — A large crowd enjoyed the perfect late-summer weather Sunday evening for the first annual Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner. More than 20 local businesses and organizations sponsored the free meal of hot dogs and hamburgers, which was served in the fire station, with the free-will proceeds going to support the fire department.
Middle school Jayette harriers run Monday
HUXLEY, IA — Seven young ladies represented Perry Monday in the two-mile girls middle school race at the Ballard cross country invitational. Perry finished 10th in the team standings, with Lily Myers the first of the squad to finish by clocking in 11th overall in 13 minutes, 45.1 seconds.
Many Johnston teachers seek pronouns from students, a few ask which pronouns should be used with parents
On Monday evening we told you about the Johnston School District asking its “gifted students” about pronouns and what pronouns students want to be used with their parents. There is also a teacher called Jessica Dowell who included this Student Info Form, which asks students if their pronouns can be used in front of the class, when Dowell contacts home and in front of other teachers.
“Touch A Truck” event persists despite the rain
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The metro experienced a decent amount of rain on Saturday morning, but it didn’t stop kids from getting up close and personal with a variety of trucks. The Des Moines Children’s Museum hosted their 3rd annual Touch A Truck event at the Valley West Mall. The parking lot was filled […]
'Shock and fear': Parent says sixth-grader was threatened while in school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Allegations of threats against students of color and those that identify as LGBTQ+ have some parents in the Johnston Community School District outraged. Now, those parents are calling for changes to be made. Temeshia Bomato is one of those parents. She has multiple children in the...
Iowa agriculture a factor in bad allergy season
DES MOINES – Fall seasonal allergies are causing more and more Iowans to seek out relief at their doctor’s office. A high pollen count in the air is to blame for seasonal allergies and according to pollen.com 22 of the past 30 days have had a high pollen count in Des Moines. Dr. Arun Gupta, […]
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
DMACC honors summer grads, releases scholar lists
Nearly 700 students graduated from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses at the end of the summer term, including nine Perry-area scholars:. Connor Post, Electrical Trades, Bouton. Jimmy Enriquez, Auto Mechanics Technology, Perry. Roselyn Gonzalez, Marketing, Perry. Brynley Hayes, Nurse Aide,...
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River
Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
Human trafficking rises in Iowa, advocates say more can be done
DES MOINES, Iowa — Human trafficking is rising in Iowa and Iowa's Victim Services Programs have responded to nearly 70 more cases last year than the year before. Dr. George Belitsos, the board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking says, “traffickers prey on vulnerable people and there are just a lot more vulnerable people.”
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
Regional Grocer Acquires Market Opened by Lottery Winners
An Iowa couple is cashing out after cashing in. Eight years after Brian and Mary Lohse used their Powerball lottery winnings to open the Brick Street Market in Bondurant, Iowa, the couple is selling the 20,000-square-foot store to Fareway Stores (Boone, Iowa), a grocery chain with locations in seven states.
Waukee homeowners concerned over mysterious dog death
WAUKEE, Iowa — Andrew Dewein, of Waukee, said the things people throw over his fence are getting out of hand. He lives along the Heart of the Warrior Trail with his family and two dogs. And after hearing one of his neighbors' dogs died from eating something that was thrown over their fence, he just wants it to stop.
One killed Monday in gravel rollover east of Lake Robbins
One person died Monday night in a rollover crash on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in about the 28500 block of 150th Street west of Iowa Highway 141. The victim was the sole occupant of the...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Karl Maurice Krieger, 29, of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson, was arrested in the 19000 block of Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts.
