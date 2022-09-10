ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Comments / 2

Related
WHO 13

Winter La Nina odds increase: what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Eastern Pacific […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Work begins on new year-round attraction in Ames

AMES, Iowa- The City of Ames has begun construction on a new $4 million plaza across Clark Street from City Hall. In order to use this parking lot, the city has paved a new parking lot northwest of City Hall. “The City Council had a vision of a downtown Plaza,” said  Corey Mellies, who is […]
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Community enjoys Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner

WOODWARD, Iowa — A large crowd enjoyed the perfect late-summer weather Sunday evening for the first annual Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner. More than 20 local businesses and organizations sponsored the free meal of hot dogs and hamburgers, which was served in the fire station, with the free-will proceeds going to support the fire department.
WOODWARD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakota, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Dallas County, IA
Society
City
Redfield, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
iowa.media

Middle school Jayette harriers run Monday

HUXLEY, IA — Seven young ladies represented Perry Monday in the two-mile girls middle school race at the Ballard cross country invitational. Perry finished 10th in the team standings, with Lily Myers the first of the squad to finish by clocking in 11th overall in 13 minutes, 45.1 seconds.
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Many Johnston teachers seek pronouns from students, a few ask which pronouns should be used with parents

On Monday evening we told you about the Johnston School District asking its “gifted students” about pronouns and what pronouns students want to be used with their parents. There is also a teacher called Jessica Dowell who included this Student Info Form, which asks students if their pronouns can be used in front of the class, when Dowell contacts home and in front of other teachers.
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

“Touch A Truck” event persists despite the rain

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The metro experienced a decent amount of rain on Saturday morning, but it didn’t stop kids from getting up close and personal with a variety of trucks. The Des Moines Children’s Museum hosted their 3rd annual Touch A Truck event at the Valley West Mall. The parking lot was filled […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Elk
KCAU 9 News

Iowa agriculture a factor in bad allergy season

DES MOINES – Fall seasonal allergies are causing more and more Iowans to seek out relief at their doctor’s office. A high pollen count in the air is to blame for seasonal allergies and according to pollen.com 22 of the past 30 days have had a high pollen count in Des Moines. Dr. Arun Gupta, […]
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

DMACC honors summer grads, releases scholar lists

Nearly 700 students graduated from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses at the end of the summer term, including nine Perry-area scholars:. Connor Post, Electrical Trades, Bouton. Jimmy Enriquez, Auto Mechanics Technology, Perry. Roselyn Gonzalez, Marketing, Perry. Brynley Hayes, Nurse Aide,...
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Prairie#Awakening#American#First Nations#The Meskwaki Nation
98.1 KHAK

Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River

Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
CASS COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Human trafficking rises in Iowa, advocates say more can be done

DES MOINES, Iowa — Human trafficking is rising in Iowa and Iowa's Victim Services Programs have responded to nearly 70 more cases last year than the year before. Dr. George Belitsos, the board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking says, “traffickers prey on vulnerable people and there are just a lot more vulnerable people.”
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa

Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
petsplusmag.com

Regional Grocer Acquires Market Opened by Lottery Winners

An Iowa couple is cashing out after cashing in. Eight years after Brian and Mary Lohse used their Powerball lottery winnings to open the Brick Street Market in Bondurant, Iowa, the couple is selling the 20,000-square-foot store to Fareway Stores (Boone, Iowa), a grocery chain with locations in seven states.
BONDURANT, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee homeowners concerned over mysterious dog death

WAUKEE, Iowa — Andrew Dewein, of Waukee, said the things people throw over his fence are getting out of hand. He lives along the Heart of the Warrior Trail with his family and two dogs. And after hearing one of his neighbors' dogs died from eating something that was thrown over their fence, he just wants it to stop.
WAUKEE, IA
theperrynews.com

One killed Monday in gravel rollover east of Lake Robbins

One person died Monday night in a rollover crash on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in about the 28500 block of 150th Street west of Iowa Highway 141. The victim was the sole occupant of the...
WOODWARD, IA
iowa.media

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 12

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Karl Maurice Krieger, 29, of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson, was arrested in the 19000 block of Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy