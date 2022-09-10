ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
Prominent attorney Page Pate accidentally drowns off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died in an accidental drowning Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55. Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm,...
Daily Beast

Traveling Nurse Accelerated to 130MPH Before Deadly Crash: Report

The traveling Texas nurse accused of killing six people after driving at high speed through a red light at a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, California, was allegedly driving faster than what authorities initially thought and even accelerated before the horror accident. In court documents filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, officials said Nicole Linton was driving 130 mph just before the Aug. 4 crash, a significant increase from the initial report, which stated she was driving 90 mph. Linton’s attorneys claim she had a “frightening” mental breakdown and lost consciousness before the crash. The district attorney’s office argues that Linton “was conscious and deliberate in her driving,” according to the court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Prosecutors analyzed data from the Mercedes Linton was driving and said she had “complete control over steering, maintaining the tilt of the steering wheel to keep her car traveling directly toward the crowded intersection. This NASCAR-worthy performance flies in the face of the notion that she was unconscious or incapacitated,” the filing reads, according to the Times. In August, Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash. She faces a 90-year sentence if convicted.
Daily Beast

Republican Election Official in Upstate New York Charged With Absentee-Ballot Fraud

A Republican elections commissioner for upstate Rensselaer County in New York was arrested Tuesday on charges he unlawfully used the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots. Court documents allege Jason Schofield, 42, applied for absentee ballots in the names of people who had no interest in voting in 2021 or who did not request absentee ballots. They did not know Schofield was using their personal information. “In some of these instances, according to the indictment, Schofield also took possession of the absentee ballots issued to these voters, brought the ballots to the voters, and had the voters sign absentee ballot envelopes but not actually vote,” a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Albany read. “This allowed Schofield or another person to cast votes in these voters’ names, in Rensselaer County’s primary and general elections held in 2021.” Schofield was ordered released on his own recognizance pending trial. Schofield faces as much as five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to three years on each of the 12 counts he faces. Schofield “maintains his innocence,” his lawyer Danielle Neroni told the New York Daily News.
wabe.org

Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury

Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
Deaths from family violence are rising in Georgia. Here’s why

Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
