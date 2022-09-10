Read full article on original website
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
WTGS
Southern District of Georgia indicts 6 defendants on firearm possession charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia indicted six defendants on federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The cases were brought to court as a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which has led to the charging of over 770 defendants on illegal firearms offenses in the past four years.
Warning: Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web
ATLANTA — Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web, just hours after you dropped them in the mailbox. It’s a crime that’s been growing dramatically in recent months across Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Consumer...
Brother, sister win lawsuit against metro Atlanta landlord accused of damaging their credit
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family fought back against their landlord and won after taking unfair hits to their credit scores. It all started two years ago for siblings Carol and Caleb Blankemeyer when their Sandy Springs apartment flooded with water from the apartment above them. “We...
LAW・
Georgia woman admits to lying about receiving Purple Heart, her 9-year-old having cancer
LAVONIA, Ga. — A Georgia woman confessed to lying about being a veteran and lying about her daughter having cancer. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran and child cruelty last week in Franklin County, Georgia, according to local media reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
CBS 46
Prominent attorney Page Pate accidentally drowns off Georgia coast
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died in an accidental drowning Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55. Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm,...
WOKV.com
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found The 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days. (NCD)
CBS 46
Page Pate, prominent Georgia attorney, dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55. Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm. Pate was born...
Daily Beast
Traveling Nurse Accelerated to 130MPH Before Deadly Crash: Report
The traveling Texas nurse accused of killing six people after driving at high speed through a red light at a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, California, was allegedly driving faster than what authorities initially thought and even accelerated before the horror accident. In court documents filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, officials said Nicole Linton was driving 130 mph just before the Aug. 4 crash, a significant increase from the initial report, which stated she was driving 90 mph. Linton’s attorneys claim she had a “frightening” mental breakdown and lost consciousness before the crash. The district attorney’s office argues that Linton “was conscious and deliberate in her driving,” according to the court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Prosecutors analyzed data from the Mercedes Linton was driving and said she had “complete control over steering, maintaining the tilt of the steering wheel to keep her car traveling directly toward the crowded intersection. This NASCAR-worthy performance flies in the face of the notion that she was unconscious or incapacitated,” the filing reads, according to the Times. In August, Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash. She faces a 90-year sentence if convicted.
Daily Beast
Republican Election Official in Upstate New York Charged With Absentee-Ballot Fraud
A Republican elections commissioner for upstate Rensselaer County in New York was arrested Tuesday on charges he unlawfully used the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots. Court documents allege Jason Schofield, 42, applied for absentee ballots in the names of people who had no interest in voting in 2021 or who did not request absentee ballots. They did not know Schofield was using their personal information. “In some of these instances, according to the indictment, Schofield also took possession of the absentee ballots issued to these voters, brought the ballots to the voters, and had the voters sign absentee ballot envelopes but not actually vote,” a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Albany read. “This allowed Schofield or another person to cast votes in these voters’ names, in Rensselaer County’s primary and general elections held in 2021.” Schofield was ordered released on his own recognizance pending trial. Schofield faces as much as five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to three years on each of the 12 counts he faces. Schofield “maintains his innocence,” his lawyer Danielle Neroni told the New York Daily News.
wabe.org
Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury
Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/12/22
A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted armed robbery on Sunday near the Tubman Museum. Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1:30 a.m.
Deaths from family violence are rising in Georgia. Here’s why
Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
The Fight Against an Age-Old Effort to Block Americans From Voting
As a new wave of restrictions makes voting harder for people who struggle to read — now 1 in 5 Americans — people like Olivia Coley-Pearson have taken up the fight, even if it makes her a target.
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
No, a new Georgia governor could not solely overturn the controversial 'heartbeat law'
ATLANTA — As the race for Georgia governor heats up, 11Alive viewer Jenna emailed the VERIFY team wanting to know whether the outcome could affect the state's controversial heartbeat law. THE QUESTION. Could a new Georgia governor overturn the controversial "heartbeat" law?. THE SOURCES. The Constitution of the State...
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
