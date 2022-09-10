Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Towers High School in DeKalb goes on lockdown after large fight | Raw chopper video
Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a large fight. They said the situation was currently "under control."
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro High gym floor named in honor of Douglas brothers
JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School’s new gym floor has been named in honor of brothers Harry and Toney Douglas. The siblings are co-founders of The Douglas Brothers Foundation and Jonesboro High alumni. The foundation supports a number of initiatives in Clayton County including school supply drives, community outreach, camps, sports programs and college tours.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
WYFF4.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
Mom afraid to send son to middle school after repeated fights
NEWTON COUNTY ,Ga. — Video of a fight in class shows why a mother is now afraid to send her son to middle school. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes talked to Lindsay Jordan, who said her 13-year-old son keeps getting attacked at school and having to fight back. The...
thecitymenus.com
Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center
“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
CBS 46
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Public Schools announces school-level Teachers of the Year
CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is celebrating its school-level 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. These exemplary teachers are recognized as professionals who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community. The RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration is scheduled to be held in October. This ceremony...
Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
A bright 22-year-old woman was slowly working her way to finishing an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech wh...
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
etxview.com
Gwinnett's New Hope Christian Church set to celebrate 150th anniversary with special brush arbor
New Hope Christian Church will host a special Homecoming event Sept. 18 celebrating the 150th anniversary of the church, located on Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville. Longtime church member Sandra Thompson, who serves as a deacon and was among those planning the anniversary celebration, said that in 1872, 26 community residents became charter members of New Hope and originally met under a brush arbor on the same spot where the church is located today.
LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
MLK’s sister celebrates 95th birthday at Ebenezer Baptist Church
ATLANTA — There was a big celebration at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday for the King Legacy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News was there as the gospel musical ‘Make a Joyful Noise’ celebrated the 95th birthday of Dr. Christine King Farris, Dr. King’s sister.
fox5atlanta.com
North Cobb High School student hit by car while crossing street to school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 Atlanta received a news tip coming from Kennesaw that a young girl had been hit by a car while trying to cross the road to get to school Tuesday morning. The witness said he saw the girl laying in the road, unresponsive as several...
CBS 46
Kendrick Middle School on soft lockdown after prank phone call
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro was placed on a soft lockdown after someone called 911 and said two students had been shot. According to the school police department, all students and staff are safe. At this time, it is unknown who placed the phony call.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and other parts of the region for Sunday afternoon
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms, mostly Sunday afternoon and evening. For Monday the storms should shift southward below Macon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back
The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
