ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Jonesboro High gym floor named in honor of Douglas brothers

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School’s new gym floor has been named in honor of brothers Harry and Toney Douglas. The siblings are co-founders of The Douglas Brothers Foundation and Jonesboro High alumni. The foundation supports a number of initiatives in Clayton County including school supply drives, community outreach, camps, sports programs and college tours.
JONESBORO, GA
WYFF4.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Griffin, GA
Sports
City
Griffin, GA
Griffin, GA
Education
thecitymenus.com

Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center

“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
CARROLLTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Sca
CBS 46

Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale Public Schools announces school-level Teachers of the Year

CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is celebrating its school-level 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. These exemplary teachers are recognized as professionals who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community. The RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration is scheduled to be held in October. This ceremony...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
etxview.com

Gwinnett's New Hope Christian Church set to celebrate 150th anniversary with special brush arbor

New Hope Christian Church will host a special Homecoming event Sept. 18 celebrating the 150th anniversary of the church, located on Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville. Longtime church member Sandra Thompson, who serves as a deacon and was among those planning the anniversary celebration, said that in 1872, 26 community residents became charter members of New Hope and originally met under a brush arbor on the same spot where the church is located today.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS 46

Kendrick Middle School on soft lockdown after prank phone call

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro was placed on a soft lockdown after someone called 911 and said two students had been shot. According to the school police department, all students and staff are safe. At this time, it is unknown who placed the phony call.
JONESBORO, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back

The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy