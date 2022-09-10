ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast

Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
wegotthiscovered.com

Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship

It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
wegotthiscovered.com

Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return

Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Lucifer’ showrunners hoping for another revival, possibly on Broadway

Lucifer wrapped up its unexpectedly lengthy lifespan last year after six seasons, crossing two platforms. Once Fox canceled the supernatural detective drama after three seasons, Netflix stepped in to pick up the adventures of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) for an additional three runs, turning it into one of the most popular TV shows on streaming in the process. So it’s not ridiculous to imagine a revival of some sort happening later down the line.
wegotthiscovered.com

John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes

After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
wegotthiscovered.com

Sony announces surprise State of Play showcase for tomorrow

Some welcome news for PlayStation fans today as the company announced a surprise State of Play event happening tomorrow. The company announced the news in a tweet on Monday. “State of Play returns tomorrow, Sept. 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2,” PlayStation said.
wegotthiscovered.com

Bob Odenkirk fans outraged after ‘Better Call Saul’ actor snubbed at 2022 Emmys

Bob Odenkirk was one of the many unlucky actors at the Emmys, as his Better Call Saul performance yielded zero rewards at the the night of nights. Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Saul Goodman, he lost out to Korean actor Lee Jung-jae from Netflix’s surprise hit Squid Game. The army of memes soon followed after the snubbing, and frankly Odenkirk deserves a little bit more respect on his name, as many fans pointed out.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Patton Oswalt’s new Netflix special trailer is a scream

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt‘s tenth comedy special, is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 20. Not only will it be the comedian’s fourth consecutive Netflix special, but it will also mark his directorial debut. We All Scream is the culmination of a busy year for...
