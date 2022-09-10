Read full article on original website
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast
Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
An awful thriller packed with top talent still has film fans scratching their heads
If you were to preemptively judge a movie based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera, then you’d be well within your rights to be excited for 2017’s hard-boiled psychological thriller The Snowman. After all, the project was adapted from the bestselling book...
Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship
It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return
Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
‘Lucifer’ showrunners hoping for another revival, possibly on Broadway
Lucifer wrapped up its unexpectedly lengthy lifespan last year after six seasons, crossing two platforms. Once Fox canceled the supernatural detective drama after three seasons, Netflix stepped in to pick up the adventures of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) for an additional three runs, turning it into one of the most popular TV shows on streaming in the process. So it’s not ridiculous to imagine a revival of some sort happening later down the line.
John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes
After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
‘Lord of the Rings’ star confirms Frodo and Sam are ‘100%’ in love
A star from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is confirming a long-held fan theory that there’s something more than a friendship underlying the relationship between Elijah Wood‘s Frodo Baggins and Sean Astin‘s Samwise Gamgee. Both Wood and Astin hosted a recent panel at...
Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed
One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
‘The Rings of Power’ fans praise what might be the most Tolkien scene to ever Tolkien
The Lord of the Rings fans may be inclined to give Amazon grief for even the slightest deviation from Tolkien’s lore, but there’s one scene that everyone reluctantly admits is actually pretty faithful to the spirit of Middle-earth, no matter that an undeniable majority of them still think the show is a steaming pile of garbage.
‘Skyfall’ director thinks the next ‘James Bond’ movie should be helmed by a woman
Having directed the single most successful installment in the 60-year history of the James Bond franchise, Skyfall and Spectre‘s Sam Mendes is more than qualified to give his opinion on what the future should hold for the iconic secret agent. After all, his first stab at tackling the legendary...
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five preview guns towards the show’s first climax
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode four. House of the Dragon is headed to its mid-season climax and we can see this point approaching in a new promo that has been released for the show’s fifth episode. If you haven’t yet seen the latest...
‘The School for Good and Evil’ director says the Netflix blockbuster is a different kind of fantasy
The beauty of genre fiction boils down to its malleability, not just in possibility, but in the possibilities within the possibility; in the fantasy genre alone, we have the likes of high fantasy, dark fantasy, fairy tales, and even magic realism, depending on where one’s mind can go with it all.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
Sony announces surprise State of Play showcase for tomorrow
Some welcome news for PlayStation fans today as the company announced a surprise State of Play event happening tomorrow. The company announced the news in a tweet on Monday. “State of Play returns tomorrow, Sept. 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2,” PlayStation said.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star can’t wait to return to the skies as the MCU’s new Falcon
The two biggest talking points coming out of Captain America: New World Order‘s appearance at the weekend’s D23 Expo hinted that we could be in for a polarizing ride, given that there was overwhelming positivity and controversy in equal measure. Fans were overjoyed to discover that a tease...
Bob Odenkirk fans outraged after ‘Better Call Saul’ actor snubbed at 2022 Emmys
Bob Odenkirk was one of the many unlucky actors at the Emmys, as his Better Call Saul performance yielded zero rewards at the the night of nights. Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Saul Goodman, he lost out to Korean actor Lee Jung-jae from Netflix’s surprise hit Squid Game. The army of memes soon followed after the snubbing, and frankly Odenkirk deserves a little bit more respect on his name, as many fans pointed out.
Watch: Patton Oswalt’s new Netflix special trailer is a scream
We All Scream, Patton Oswalt‘s tenth comedy special, is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 20. Not only will it be the comedian’s fourth consecutive Netflix special, but it will also mark his directorial debut. We All Scream is the culmination of a busy year for...
