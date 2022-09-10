ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
thelevisalazer.com

STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE

PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KY
City
Paintsville, KY
Johnson County, KY
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Critical Incident Response Team investigating trooper-involved shooting

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Monday the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that happened on Sept. 9, 2022. Three people were killed Friday morning during the shooting along Depot Street in Johnson County just before noon. Troopers...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dead Inside#Kentucky State Police#Violent Crime#Ksp
WOWK 13 News

Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

One killed in Floyd crash

LANGLEY, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash on Route 80 in Floyd County. It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at the mouth of Henry’s Branch, at Langley. Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said one person died at the scene. She has been identified as Sok Sue Snyder, 73, of Langley.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police searching for missing woman in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Residents react to cold case investigation

3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Lootpress

Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Man’s body found in parking lot

No signs of foul play, family said he had health issues. The Ironton Police Department has identified a man found dead in the Wendy’s parking lot on the evening of Sept. 9 as Monte Robinette, 50, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. IPD detective Captain Brian Pauley said they don’t believe foul...
WSAZ

6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The first thing is safety,” Alexander said. “The safety of the students and the safety of...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy