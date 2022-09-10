Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County. The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W. The State Medical...
clayconews.com
Subject believed to be Armed and Dangerous sought by KSP Post 7, Richmond in ongoing Death Investigation after Human Remains found in Lee County, Kentucky
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 13, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Logan S. Reed, 33 years old of Richmond, KY. Reed is a person of interest involving an ongoing death investigation in Lee County. Reed...
thelevisalazer.com
STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE
PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
WKYT 27
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State Police: Found Lee County human remains identified
The human remains found in a burned structure in Lee County have been identified.
WSAZ
Critical Incident Response Team investigating trooper-involved shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Monday the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that happened on Sept. 9, 2022. Three people were killed Friday morning during the shooting along Depot Street in Johnson County just before noon. Troopers...
clayconews.com
HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS LOCATED IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY IDENTIFIED AS A BEATTYVILLE RESIDENT
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 12, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is continuing to investigate human skeletal remains that were located in a burned structure on KY-52 W in Lee County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. As a result of the ongoing investigation,...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARREST SUSPECT WANTED FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS IN THE GRAYSON AREA
GRAYSON, Ky. (August 11, 2022) – On August 7, 2022 The Kentucky State Police was notified by an off duty Trooper that he observed Eric Justice enter a residence on Midland Trail in Grayson, KY. Mr. Justice was wanted for numerous investigations being handled by Troopers at Post 14...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in Floyd crash
LANGLEY, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash on Route 80 in Floyd County. It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at the mouth of Henry’s Branch, at Langley. Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said one person died at the scene. She has been identified as Sok Sue Snyder, 73, of Langley.
wymt.com
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death toll rises to 40 in Eastern Kentucky after person lost in Pike County
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—One more person has died as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the death toll from July’s historic flooding is now at 40. He said that the person who died was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County. “Each of these individuals is a child of […]
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news. Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in […]
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
Chilling details emerge after three people found dead in home as family members speak out
CHILLING details have emerged after three people were found dead following a shooting in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police responded to the shooting at a home in Paintsville on Friday morning, where they found three people with life-threatening injuries. The three victims were later pronounced dead on the scene by the...
Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
WSAZ
Boone County resident hopeful cold case investigation brings closure
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold case investigation in Boone County is leaving residents with more questions than answers. Many viewers reached out Thursday about a heavy police presence near Jeffrey. Typically, in the woods just behind Hewett Creek Road, the only sound is of a babbling brook or...
Ironton Tribune
Man’s body found in parking lot
No signs of foul play, family said he had health issues. The Ironton Police Department has identified a man found dead in the Wendy’s parking lot on the evening of Sept. 9 as Monte Robinette, 50, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. IPD detective Captain Brian Pauley said they don’t believe foul...
WSAZ
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The first thing is safety,” Alexander said. “The safety of the students and the safety of...
Comments / 0