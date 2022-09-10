Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
Watch: Patton Oswalt’s new Netflix special trailer is a scream
We All Scream, Patton Oswalt‘s tenth comedy special, is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 20. Not only will it be the comedian’s fourth consecutive Netflix special, but it will also mark his directorial debut. We All Scream is the culmination of a busy year for...
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Superhero supporters still demanding a beloved cult classic gets a sequel
History has shown that some of the best and most popular superhero movies ever made aren’t based on existing comic books at all, and looking at the enduring appeal of beloved cult favorite Sky High, the 2005 comedy caper deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as spiritual contemporaries The Incredibles, Unbreakable, Push, and Chronicle.
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return
Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
A Waltons Thanksgiving Holiday Movie Gets November Premiere at The CW
In celebration of The Waltons‘ 50th anniversary, The CW announced on Wednesday that its original holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. The film serves as a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired on The CW last November. Returning cast members include Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John-Boy), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Rebecca Koon (Grandma) and Richard Thomas (as the film’s narrator), while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will take over the role of John Sr. from Ben Lawson. A Waltons Thanksgiving will reunite the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Per the official logline, “the...
Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast
Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship
It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security
Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
An awful thriller packed with top talent still has film fans scratching their heads
If you were to preemptively judge a movie based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera, then you’d be well within your rights to be excited for 2017’s hard-boiled psychological thriller The Snowman. After all, the project was adapted from the bestselling book...
John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes
After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
Bob Odenkirk fans outraged after ‘Better Call Saul’ actor snubbed at 2022 Emmys
Bob Odenkirk was one of the many unlucky actors at the Emmys, as his Better Call Saul performance yielded zero rewards at the the night of nights. Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Saul Goodman, he lost out to Korean actor Lee Jung-jae from Netflix’s surprise hit Squid Game. The army of memes soon followed after the snubbing, and frankly Odenkirk deserves a little bit more respect on his name, as many fans pointed out.
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five preview guns towards the show’s first climax
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode four. House of the Dragon is headed to its mid-season climax and we can see this point approaching in a new promo that has been released for the show’s fifth episode. If you haven’t yet seen the latest...
‘Skyfall’ director thinks the next ‘James Bond’ movie should be helmed by a woman
Having directed the single most successful installment in the 60-year history of the James Bond franchise, Skyfall and Spectre‘s Sam Mendes is more than qualified to give his opinion on what the future should hold for the iconic secret agent. After all, his first stab at tackling the legendary...
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
‘Star Wars’ historians promptly shut down a terrible take about Obi-Wan’s dark side tendencies
Some Star Wars fans seem to be of the opinion that Obi-Wan Kenobi, the unyielding champion of the Light side, gave over to his inner darkness when confronting Darth Maul after the villain killed Qui-Gon Jinn. But a closer examination of the scene in question from Episode I – The Phantom Menace will dissuade you of that sensible, if erroneous, train of thought.
