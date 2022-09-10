ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
NBA Analysis Network

Houston Rockets Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

As the NBA evolves, the way we view positions evolves with it. With the three-point revolution, the relevance of big men in the modern NBA came into question. Modern big men answered any and all questions emphatically. With Nikola Jokic winning back-to-back MVPs and Joel Embiid hot on his trail, the center’s place in the modern game is well established. Lately, a new question has emerged around the league:
HOUSTON, TX
NBA Analysis Network

3 New Trades For Los Angeles Lakers To Add More Shooters

There is something unappealing about following a formula. Perhaps it’s human nature – we all want to put our own stamp on whatever it is we’re doing, even NBA teams. At the same time, some formulas are tried, tested and true. Put differently, there’s no point in reinventing the wheel. It would be impossible to conceive of a shape that would roll as well as the wheel does.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario

Some fans of the NBA will speak about a “rebuilding cycle”. It’s an interesting concept. Every NBA team is trying to win an NBA championship. The only question is: when?. If you’ve got a strong enough team to give you a chance of winning, you don’t need future-focused assets. You need impactful, win-now veterans. On the other hand, once you’ve gotten close, and you haven’t accomplished that goal after several efforts, it may be time to move on.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Denver Nuggets Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

In the modern NBA, the point guard is not what he used to be. In 2022, passing is seen as a secondary skill. There’s some logic in the league’s shift. Passing is still a valuable skill, but the modern league has realized that it’s more valuable when attached to a player who can score. A ball-handler who puts pressure on the rim can create more passing opportunities, but in the process of putting that pressure on the rim, they’re required to score.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#Nba News Trade
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji reacts to trade from Cavaliers

Ochai Agbaji has bot yet logged an official minute in the NBA, but the 14th pick has already gained a taste of the business side of the league ahead of his rookie campaign. Agbaji was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz along with Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The trade was finalized by the Jazz on Sept. 8 after all of the players completed physicals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Charlotte Hornets Land Marcus Morris Sr. In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA is a rat race, and in case you haven’t noticed, all of its teams don’t and themselves in the same position. Of course, the position a team does find itself in typically informs its decisions in transactions. Contending teams seek quality veterans while rebuilding teams seek first-round picks. On the other hand, it’s not always as cut and dry as that, either.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Land Kelly Oubre Jr. In Major Trade Scenario

Across the NBA, teams are seeking a franchise player. If your team doesn’t have their man, rest assured that they’re looking for him. A franchise player can come in many different forms. A dominant two-way big or wing can be a good model. One of the league’s best scorers can carry a team pretty far as well. Still, perhaps the most popular model in 2022 is an offensive engine.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy