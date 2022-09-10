In the modern NBA, the point guard is not what he used to be. In 2022, passing is seen as a secondary skill. There’s some logic in the league’s shift. Passing is still a valuable skill, but the modern league has realized that it’s more valuable when attached to a player who can score. A ball-handler who puts pressure on the rim can create more passing opportunities, but in the process of putting that pressure on the rim, they’re required to score.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO