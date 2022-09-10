Read full article on original website
Pat Petitclerc
3d ago
in 77 years of living in san carlos/north RWC area I don't remember any one being murdered in " the city of good living" there have been murders in neighbor cities ,but not in San Carlos.
Reply
2
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
San Francisco teen suspects will be tried as adults only for heinous crimes
SAN FRANCISCO -- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled her juvenile justice policy Tuesday, limiting the filling of adult charges against teens only in cases that involve "heinous crimes that shock the conscience of the community."Jenkins will also be establishing a Juvenile Review Team as part of her office's process of determining whether cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds should be elevated to adult criminal proceedings."History has made it clear that juveniles of color have been disproportionately charged as adults in the American criminal justice system," Jenkins said in a news release. "This is something that we must correct by always presuming...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Woman Among Three Accused of Hiding Suspect in Murder of 8-year-old
Police have arrested three women, including one from San Jose, on accessory to murder charges, accusing them of hiding a man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Hayward girl in Merced earlier this year. Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested Saturday in Newark on suspicion of murder after a six-month investigation in...
SFist
Woman Whose Rape Kit DNA Was Used to Prosecute Her Sues the City and Chief of Police
The fallout continues from a February revelation that SFPD was keeping rape victims’ DNA and using it to potentially prosecute the victims for other crimes, as the Jane Doe in that case has sued the city in a U.S. District Court. It was back when Chesa Boudin was still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beloved Vallejo coach shot while trying to break up fight outside high school
Friends of the victim have identified him to ABC7 News as Joseph Pastrana, a local athletic coach they say is beloved in the Vallejo community.
Vigil held for murdered San Carlos mother; legal analyst breaks down potential arguments in case
The man behind bars in connection to the beheading of a mother in San Carlos last week will face a judge for the first time on Monday at 1:30 PM in San Mateo County.
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
Deputy accused in double homicide romantically linked with one of victims
What would motivate a young Alameda County Sheriff's deputy to break into a married couple's house and murder them execution-style?
Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
ksro.com
Man Who Threw Feces at Sonoma County Correctional Deputies Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Other Crimes
A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to threatening to murder a woman, her son, a Petaluma police officer, and his family. 50-year-old Kevin Ruskauff was convicted of five felony charges. They include making criminal threats, resisting an executive officer by threat or violence and three charges of battery by gassing. The last three charges mean the man was accused of throwing human excrement. Last October, while Ruskauff was in jail pending charges, he allegedly threw a pitcher of human excrement on three Sonoma County correctional deputies. He has a criminal history with 8 felony charges dating back to 1992.
Sophia Mason’s family alleges Alameda County failed to keep her safe
MERCED, Calif (KGPE) – The family of 8-year-old Sophia Mason has filed two claims against Alameda County alleging abuse was reported to the county and staff failed to take action to keep the child safe. Documents allege that Mason underwent “extreme mental, emotional, sexual, and physical abuse and severe neglect.” Mason’s family alleged 33 failures […]
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape
OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect."We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
Oakland student charged for accidentally shooting 13-year-old at school, police say
Oakland police say that a 12-year-old Madison Park Academy student accidentally shot a 13-year-old boy on Aug. 29. The 12-year-old has been charged and the victim has been released from the hospital.
San Francisco sued by woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest
SAN FRANCISCO — A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city.During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. Her DNA had been collected and stored in the system as part of a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case, then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in February in a shocking revelation that raised privacy concerns."This is government overreach of the highest order,...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF
Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
San Carlos mourns woman killed in beheading; community fund established
SAN CARLOS – The community of San Carlos is in mourning and a fund has been established following Thursday's beheading attack that killed a young mother."Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community," Mayor Sara McDowell and the city council said in a joint statement Friday. "Thanks to the quick reaction by neighbors calling 911, San Carlos Deputies were able to quickly respond and immediately take a suspect into custody."According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
Alexis Gabe: Family of missing Oakley woman update reward to $100K, get back car from police
The Gabe family shared video with ABC7 News of the moment they were able to pick up their daughter Alexis' car from police custody. Rowena Gabe, her mother, drove the car home.
SFist
Three People Shot In Unsuccessful Robbery Attempt at San Leandro Marijuana Grow
What may or may not have been a legal indoor cannabis grow facility suffered an armed robbery attempt where plenty of gunfire was exchanged Sunday morning, with one of the suspects and two facility workers now hospitalized. Even in the legal marijuana era, the threat of violent, armed heists is...
Comments / 5