Pat Petitclerc
3d ago

in 77 years of living in san carlos/north RWC area I don't remember any one being murdered in " the city of good living" there have been murders in neighbor cities ,but not in San Carlos.

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco teen suspects will be tried as adults only for heinous crimes

SAN FRANCISCO  -- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled her juvenile justice policy Tuesday, limiting the filling of adult charges against teens only in cases that involve "heinous crimes that shock the conscience of the community."Jenkins will also be establishing a Juvenile Review Team as part of her office's process of determining whether cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds should be elevated to adult criminal proceedings."History has made it clear that juveniles of color have been disproportionately charged as adults in the American criminal justice system," Jenkins said in a news release. "This is something that we must correct by always presuming...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
ksro.com

Man Who Threw Feces at Sonoma County Correctional Deputies Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Other Crimes

A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to threatening to murder a woman, her son, a Petaluma police officer, and his family. 50-year-old Kevin Ruskauff was convicted of five felony charges. They include making criminal threats, resisting an executive officer by threat or violence and three charges of battery by gassing. The last three charges mean the man was accused of throwing human excrement. Last October, while Ruskauff was in jail pending charges, he allegedly threw a pitcher of human excrement on three Sonoma County correctional deputies. He has a criminal history with 8 felony charges dating back to 1992.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
BENICIA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape

OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect."We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco sued by woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest

SAN FRANCISCO — A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city.During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. Her DNA had been collected and stored in the system as part of a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case, then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in February in a shocking revelation that raised privacy concerns."This is government overreach of the highest order,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF

Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Carlos mourns woman killed in beheading; community fund established

SAN CARLOS – The community of San Carlos is in mourning and a fund has been established following Thursday's beheading attack that killed a young mother."Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community," Mayor Sara McDowell and the city council said in a joint statement Friday. "Thanks to the quick reaction by neighbors calling 911, San Carlos Deputies were able to quickly respond and immediately take a suspect into custody."According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

