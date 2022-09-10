ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James Spotted Enjoying His New Facility

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers had a very busy summer. He appeared at many public outings, including pro-am games, his sons’ matches, weddings, and a few other events. Of course, James has also been spending a lot of time in the gym because he is adamant about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Houston Rockets Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

As the NBA evolves, the way we view positions evolves with it. With the three-point revolution, the relevance of big men in the modern NBA came into question. Modern big men answered any and all questions emphatically. With Nikola Jokic winning back-to-back MVPs and Joel Embiid hot on his trail, the center’s place in the modern game is well established. Lately, a new question has emerged around the league:
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Tyronn Lue
NBA Analysis Network

3 New Trades For Los Angeles Lakers To Add More Shooters

There is something unappealing about following a formula. Perhaps it’s human nature – we all want to put our own stamp on whatever it is we’re doing, even NBA teams. At the same time, some formulas are tried, tested and true. Put differently, there’s no point in reinventing the wheel. It would be impossible to conceive of a shape that would roll as well as the wheel does.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Denver Nuggets Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

In the modern NBA, the point guard is not what he used to be. In 2022, passing is seen as a secondary skill. There’s some logic in the league’s shift. Passing is still a valuable skill, but the modern league has realized that it’s more valuable when attached to a player who can score. A ball-handler who puts pressure on the rim can create more passing opportunities, but in the process of putting that pressure on the rim, they’re required to score.
DENVER, CO
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario

Some fans of the NBA will speak about a “rebuilding cycle”. It’s an interesting concept. Every NBA team is trying to win an NBA championship. The only question is: when?. If you’ve got a strong enough team to give you a chance of winning, you don’t need future-focused assets. You need impactful, win-now veterans. On the other hand, once you’ve gotten close, and you haven’t accomplished that goal after several efforts, it may be time to move on.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#The Clippers#Nba Finals#Nba Scout Analyzes#The Boston Celtics#The Houston Rockets#Acl
NBA Analysis Network

Charlotte Hornets Land Marcus Morris Sr. In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA is a rat race, and in case you haven’t noticed, all of its teams don’t and themselves in the same position. Of course, the position a team does find itself in typically informs its decisions in transactions. Contending teams seek quality veterans while rebuilding teams seek first-round picks. On the other hand, it’s not always as cut and dry as that, either.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy