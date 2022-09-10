Marshall vs. Notre Dame: when and where to watch
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s week 2 of NCAA football and Marshall University’s Thundering Herd (1-0) will be going up against No. 8 ranked Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish (0-1) on Sept. 10 in what many expect to be an interesting game.Week 3 High School Football Scores
Those who want in on the action can watch the game at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC. The game can also be found on fuboTV and Peacock.
