BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington police arrested two people on Tuesday after they kidnapped a woman and held her on a drug ransom. Police said Maurice Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez kidnapped a 30-year-old Bennington woman and drove her against her will to Springfield, Mass., where they tried to negotiate her return for payment of an outstanding drug debt in the amount of $1,500.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO