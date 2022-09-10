Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Police arrest suspects for kidnapping woman on drug ransom
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington police arrested two people on Tuesday after they kidnapped a woman and held her on a drug ransom. Police said Maurice Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez kidnapped a 30-year-old Bennington woman and drove her against her will to Springfield, Mass., where they tried to negotiate her return for payment of an outstanding drug debt in the amount of $1,500.
WNYT
Duo charged in Kingsbury drug bust
A traffic stop in Washington County led to two people facing a long list of drug and gun charges. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, and meth. They arrested two people, Jesse Tracey and Shaniah Sanders. They say the pair planned to sell the drugs. Both were caught in town...
mynbc5.com
Brattleboro police ID man killed in fatal shooting
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro police have identified a man who was shot to death at a housing complex in August. Police said Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Connecticut was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting at the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Aug. 19.
newportdispatch.com
Two cited for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — Two people were cited for assault following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Main Street at around 2:10 p.m. Police allege that Charles Coombs, 47, of West Rutland, and Deborah Generess, 40, of Rutland, assaulted each...
Holyoke man arrested on animal cruelty charges
Holyoke police arrested a man on Sunday on suspicions of animal abuse, after witnesses stated they saw the man hit, throw, and drag a dog around the area of High Street and Jackson Street.
Holyoke man arrested after stabbing at Family Dollar
An argument at Family Dollar on September 11 ended with one man in the hospital and another under arrest.
newportdispatch.com
DUI motorcycle crash in West Pawlet
WEST PAWLET — A 28-year-old man from Wells was charged with DUI following a crash in West Pawlet yesterday. The single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle took place on Vermont Route 153 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, the motorcycle was driven by Justin VanGuilder. The bike crossed...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of throwing hungry dog in poor condition several times
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after a witness was sickened after what they say the man did to a dog in his possession. According to Holyoke Police, just after 6:00p.m. on Sunday, Holyoke Police Officers responded to the area of High Street and Jackson Street for the report of 2 Hispanic men abusing a dog.
communityadvocate.com
Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest
SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
Employees, family allege Precision Molding culpable in woman's death during smoke break
STURBRIDGE — Debra A. Lavallee was working the third shift at G&F Precision Molding the night that she lost her life. Lavallee, a quality assurance inspector at the company for 30 years, was taking a cigarette break when she was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Route 20. ...
Springfield CNA charged with assault and battery on elderly patient
A Springfield home health aide has been indicted after home surveillance video surfaced allegedly showing her abusing an elderly patient, according to the office of the Attorney General.
WMTW
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his New Hampshire home
A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told WMTW's sister station News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to...
whdh.com
Woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping 10-year-old Nashua girl
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman is facing kidnapping charges after she allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Nashua, New Hampshire while playing with friends. According to Nashua Police, they received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 about a missing girl from her...
Worcester man charged in OD death out on $20,000 bail after Superior Court arraignment
WORCESTER — A Worcester man who allegedly caused a woman’s death by selling the wrong bag of drugs was released on bail following his arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday. Jonathan E. Delacruz, who posted $20,000 cash bail in Central District Court last week, was allowed to remain...
Man charged after standoff in East Greenbush
A man has been charged in connection with a domestic incident and standoff at a home in East Greenbush. The East Greenbush Police Department said Eric Partak, 47, was arrested on a slew of charges.
Albany teen arrested on drug charges in Watervliet
An Albany man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Watervliet. The Watervliet Police Department said Adrian Torres, 18, was arrested on September 7.
WMUR.com
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Investigators have released new information about a deadly motorcycle crash in Hooksett. The crash happened before 6 p.m. Sunday on Hackett Hill Road. The driver of motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene after colliding with an SUV. Police said it appears the motorcyclist crossed the...
New Hampshire judge revokes bail for stepmother of Harmony Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Tuesday revoked the bail for Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery, who is now considered to be the victim of a homicide. Kayla, 32, appeared in court after she was arrested Friday for skipping out on a dispositional conference...
mynbc5.com
Hartford police investigating weekend report of an explosion
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford police and fire departments are investigating reports of an explosion on Saturday. The departments received multiple calls over the weekend, and officials responded to Route 14 to investigate the claims. Police said the only thing they found at the scene was a little bit of...
Officials search for dog missing after Brunswick crash
Officials with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office are searching for a dog that went missing after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 2 Monday night.
