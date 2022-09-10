ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dummerston, VT

mynbc5.com

Police arrest suspects for kidnapping woman on drug ransom

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington police arrested two people on Tuesday after they kidnapped a woman and held her on a drug ransom. Police said Maurice Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez kidnapped a 30-year-old Bennington woman and drove her against her will to Springfield, Mass., where they tried to negotiate her return for payment of an outstanding drug debt in the amount of $1,500.
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Duo charged in Kingsbury drug bust

A traffic stop in Washington County led to two people facing a long list of drug and gun charges. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, and meth. They arrested two people, Jesse Tracey and Shaniah Sanders. They say the pair planned to sell the drugs. Both were caught in town...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro police ID man killed in fatal shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro police have identified a man who was shot to death at a housing complex in August. Police said Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Connecticut was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting at the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Aug. 19.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two cited for assault in Rutland

RUTLAND — Two people were cited for assault following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Main Street at around 2:10 p.m. Police allege that Charles Coombs, 47, of West Rutland, and Deborah Generess, 40, of Rutland, assaulted each...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI motorcycle crash in West Pawlet

WEST PAWLET — A 28-year-old man from Wells was charged with DUI following a crash in West Pawlet yesterday. The single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle took place on Vermont Route 153 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, the motorcycle was driven by Justin VanGuilder. The bike crossed...
PAWLET, VT
communityadvocate.com

Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest

SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
SHREWSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping 10-year-old Nashua girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman is facing kidnapping charges after she allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Nashua, New Hampshire while playing with friends. According to Nashua Police, they received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 about a missing girl from her...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Investigators have released new information about a deadly motorcycle crash in Hooksett. The crash happened before 6 p.m. Sunday on Hackett Hill Road. The driver of motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene after colliding with an SUV. Police said it appears the motorcyclist crossed the...
HOOKSETT, NH
mynbc5.com

Hartford police investigating weekend report of an explosion

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford police and fire departments are investigating reports of an explosion on Saturday. The departments received multiple calls over the weekend, and officials responded to Route 14 to investigate the claims. Police said the only thing they found at the scene was a little bit of...
HARTFORD, VT

