Cape Canaveral, FL

BBC

Artemis: Nasa calls off new Moon rocket launch

Nasa has called off the launch of its big new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System (SLS). Controllers struggled to get an engine on the 100m-tall vehicle cooled down to its correct operating temperature. They had previously worried about what appeared to be a crack high up on the...
BGR.com

NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’

Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
BGR.com

Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid

NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
Business Insider

NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break

NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
wfit.org

NASA provides update on the Artemis I mission

NASA provided an update on the Artemis I mission this morning. NASA is hoping to launch the SLS rocket on Sept 23rd or Sept 27th. This assumes the fuel leak has been fixed, and the Space Force grants a waiver on a termination system battery requirement. Without that waiver, the SLS rocket will have to be rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building, pushing the launch into October.
Digital Trends

Astronaut’s photo from ISS shows Earth in a different light

An American astronaut has shared a wonderfully unique image of Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Three-time space visitor Don Pettit, who currently has his feet on terra firma, posted the remarkable photo on his Twitter account on Monday. It may not be obvious at first glance —...
Space.com

Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft

Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
IFLScience

Astronaut Spies “Intriguing Sight” Of Bright Dot On Earth From The ISS

Orbiting around 420 kilometers (261 miles) above our heads, the astronauts of the Internation Space Station (ISS) get a view of Earth like no other. Sometimes, it's spectacular auroras, other times it's something more... curious. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti – no stranger to having a bit of...
The Independent

Italian satellite to bear witness to Nasa spacecraft’s terminal strike on asteroid

Nasa’s mission to change the course of an asteroid by hitting hard with a fast moving spacecraft drew nearer the moment of truth Monday, as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) spacecraft released a small satellite that will witness Dart’s demise on 26 September. The Dart spacecraft released the Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging of Asteroids, or LiciaCube, early Monday morning, ensuring the small satellite which road into deep space with Dart will survive the former’s terminal run into an asteroid. The small, 31-pound cubesat contains two optical cameras that will record Darts mission from a distance. @LICIACube è stata...
Digital Trends

NASA spacewalk video shows dramatic view of Earth

Two Russian cosmonauts recently completed a successful spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS). It was conducted by Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev and lasted 7 hours and 47 minutes. Friday’s extravehicular activity — the eighth at the station this year — came almost three weeks after the pair were...
Prince Menaria

Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and 54 Starlink internet satellites have been rescheduled for takeoff at 9:48 p.m. EST Tuesday, after weather and lightning prevented their launch earlier in the day. What time is the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch today? Coverage will begin at 8 p.m., so tune in before the countdown begins to watch live footage of the mission as it lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

