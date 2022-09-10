ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
majorleaguefishing.com

Lexington’s Wright Claims Victory at Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Kerr Lake

HENDERSON, N.C. – Boater David Wright of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Kerr Lake in Henderson, North Carolina. The tournament, hosted by Vance County Tourism, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League North Carolina Division. Wright earned $8,448 for his victory, including the lucrative $2,500 Phoenix MLF5 contingency bonus.
LEXINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
City
Elon, NC
Nashville, TN
Sports
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whitney Pakalka, of Winston Salem, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She bought her winning Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thecentersquare.com

Report: Greensboro led the nation in largest annual rent increases

(The Center Square) — Greensboro led the nation for the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedroom units in July, though rents are increasing dramatically in several other North Carolina cities, as well, according to Rent.com. The renter assistance website's August Rent Report showed rents for one bedrooms in Greensboro...
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville

Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville. John Hofmann is an extraordinary fiddle player who has played every coliseum in America and appeared on numerous television shows, but he chooses to show his love for bluegrass music by running a fiddle repair shop in Thomasville. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer:...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Teen found dead in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide. Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a body in a grassy area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11 p.m.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
FOX8 News

Debris on Greensboro roads poses danger

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Debris in the road or on the side of it poses a danger to drivers in Greensboro. The issue has the attention of city leaders.  FOX8 crews spotted dozens of blown tires, vehicle parts and several bumpers across the city on Monday. “After an accident, I think we will drive down the street, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

2493 Somerset Place Dr.

Beautifully Updated Ranch near Clemmons - Beautifully updated open floor plan ranch on a cul-de-sac. 3BR, 2BA. Great location convenient to Clemmons, 421 and Stratford Rd. (158). Location. 2493 Somerset Place Dr., Winston Salem, NC. Address approximated. Rent. $1500. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 09/10/2022. Listing ID. 78177081Source.
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

Man stabbed several times in Winston-Salem on Junia Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was stabbed in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers initially responded to a reported stabbing at Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old Winston-Salem man suffering from several stab wounds. Officers began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy