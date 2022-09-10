Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Liberty Football coach Hugh Freeze previews Wake Forest
Monday morning, Demon Deacon Digest followed along as the Liberty Flames took part in their weekly hybrid virtual/live press conference, this week previewing Saturday's game.
247Sports
Five things we learned from N.C. A&T's blowout loss to FCS champ NDSU
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggie football team is off to an 0-2. While this is nothing to panic about, the Aggies certainly hoped to be at least 1-1 to start the season. The Aggies lost to the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday and it could have...
WRAL
Duke coach Mike Elko speaks ahead of Saturday's game against North Carolina A&T
Duke football coach Mike Elko speaks ahead of Saturday's home game against North Carolina A&T. Duke (2-0) is coming off an upset win over Northwestern.
majorleaguefishing.com
Lexington’s Wright Claims Victory at Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Kerr Lake
HENDERSON, N.C. – Boater David Wright of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Kerr Lake in Henderson, North Carolina. The tournament, hosted by Vance County Tourism, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League North Carolina Division. Wright earned $8,448 for his victory, including the lucrative $2,500 Phoenix MLF5 contingency bonus.
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
Winston-Salem woman wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whitney Pakalka, of Winston Salem, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She bought her winning Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 […]
thecentersquare.com
Report: Greensboro led the nation in largest annual rent increases
(The Center Square) — Greensboro led the nation for the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedroom units in July, though rents are increasing dramatically in several other North Carolina cities, as well, according to Rent.com. The renter assistance website's August Rent Report showed rents for one bedrooms in Greensboro...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WRAL
Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville
Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville. John Hofmann is an extraordinary fiddle player who has played every coliseum in America and appeared on numerous television shows, but he chooses to show his love for bluegrass music by running a fiddle repair shop in Thomasville. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer:...
ourdavie.com
USA ! USA! USA! Davie teen MVP in world baseball tournament
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re well aware of who Coy James is, and if you don’t know, now you do. On July 26, he was among 72 players invited to try out for the U-15 national baseball team. On Aug. 13, he flew to...
Teen found dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide. Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a body in a grassy area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11 p.m.
Project to help North Wilkesboro Speedway traffic ‘several years’ away, officials say
Transportation officials are already preparing for massive crowds for when NASCAR makes its long-awaited return to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in May.
Debris on Greensboro roads poses danger
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Debris in the road or on the side of it poses a danger to drivers in Greensboro. The issue has the attention of city leaders. FOX8 crews spotted dozens of blown tires, vehicle parts and several bumpers across the city on Monday. “After an accident, I think we will drive down the street, […]
Greensboro officers investigating after car found crashed near Motel 6 Studio
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are currently investigating after a car was found crashed near a Motel 6 Studio. Officers are on scene on Landmark Center Boulevard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. A FOX8 crew is on the scene. This is a developing story.
News Argus
2493 Somerset Place Dr.
Beautifully Updated Ranch near Clemmons - Beautifully updated open floor plan ranch on a cul-de-sac. 3BR, 2BA. Great location convenient to Clemmons, 421 and Stratford Rd. (158). Location. 2493 Somerset Place Dr., Winston Salem, NC. Address approximated. Rent. $1500. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 09/10/2022. Listing ID. 78177081Source.
Noise complaint leads to Greensboro police celebrating girl's quinceañera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police celebrated a young girl's quinceañera with her after receiving a noise complaint call about the party. Officers were going to check out where the noise was coming from and arrived to a birthday party. A young lady was celebrating her quinceañera over the...
17-year-old found dead on E 29th Street, Winston-Salem police investigating homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The death of a teenager is being investigated as a homicide in Winston-Salem. Police say that just after11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to E 29th Street after people in the area found a dead body in a grassy area. When officers arrived, they found Terrance Mason, 17, dead. Evidence indicated […]
Man stabbed several times in Winston-Salem on Junia Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was stabbed in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers initially responded to a reported stabbing at Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old Winston-Salem man suffering from several stab wounds. Officers began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. […]
Get ready for Greensboro Pride! Full week of events planned leading up to return of festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is around the corner for Greensboro! The Greensboro Pride festival returns for the first time since 2020 with a full week of events around the city for everyone to enjoy, concluding with the September 18 celebration in Downtown Greensboro. “GSO Pride Week” will kick off Sunday! Sunday, Sept. 11 Drag […]
247Sports
