ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Cubs who survived the trade deadline but won’t be on 2023 roster

These three Chicago cubs players survived the trade deadline but won’t be on the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs continued to sell parts at this year’s trade deadline with several players now wearing the uniform of other teams. Several expected trade candidates somehow managed to stay in Chicago. Whether it was due to poor offers for them or negligence on behalf of the Cubs front office, the team left the trade deadline with many potential trade candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets host the Cubs on 3-game home skid

Chicago Cubs (59-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-53, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-1, 1.66 ERA, .55 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -409, Cubs +319; over/under is 7...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos sitting Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Franmil Reyes versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. In 5 plate appearances this season, Vientos has yet to reach base.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins riding pine for Cubs Tuesday

The Chicago Cubs did not list P.J. Higgins in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Higgins will take a seat Monday as Yan Gomes returns to the lineup at catcher and hits sixth against the Mets. Higgins has made 186 plate appearances so far in his...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Associated Press

Still no timetable for La Russa's return to White Sox dugout

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa was back at his home ballpark Tuesday. Just not in the dugout for the team’s game against Colorado. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after dealing with a heart issue, but he is awaiting clearance in terms of returning to his usual duties. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland. “For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel not in Cubs' Tuesday lineup

The Chicago Cubs did not include Christopher Morel in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Morel will take a seat Tuesday while Zach McKinstry takes over at shortstop and David Bote rejoins the lineup at second base. Bote will bat ninth. Morel has had an up-and-down...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Patrick Wisdom
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 31st Edition: 9/11/22

Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Sunday, Sept. 11, there was finally a full slate of games. As a group, they went 1-3, but three of the games were at least exciting to watch (looking at you, Myrtle Beach). Alas, both the Iowa Cubs and the Tennessee Smokies blew...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy