FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Cubs who survived the trade deadline but won’t be on 2023 roster
These three Chicago cubs players survived the trade deadline but won’t be on the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs continued to sell parts at this year’s trade deadline with several players now wearing the uniform of other teams. Several expected trade candidates somehow managed to stay in Chicago. Whether it was due to poor offers for them or negligence on behalf of the Cubs front office, the team left the trade deadline with many potential trade candidates.
FOX Sports
Mets host the Cubs on 3-game home skid
Chicago Cubs (59-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-53, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-1, 1.66 ERA, .55 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -409, Cubs +319; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Mark Vientos sitting Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Franmil Reyes versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. In 5 plate appearances this season, Vientos has yet to reach base.
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins riding pine for Cubs Tuesday
The Chicago Cubs did not list P.J. Higgins in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Higgins will take a seat Monday as Yan Gomes returns to the lineup at catcher and hits sixth against the Mets. Higgins has made 186 plate appearances so far in his...
Still no timetable for La Russa's return to White Sox dugout
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa was back at his home ballpark Tuesday. Just not in the dugout for the team’s game against Colorado. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after dealing with a heart issue, but he is awaiting clearance in terms of returning to his usual duties. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland. “For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Colorado.
Cubs Overcome deGrom for Series Victory
The Chicago Cubs gifted Jacob deGrom his worst start in nearly two years on Tuesday night to secure a series victory over the NL East leading New York Mets.
Chicago White Sox need Elvis Andrus and Tim Anderson to co-exist
CHICAGO — Elvis Andrus has made an impact for the Chicago White Sox with All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the injured list. What happens when Anderson is able to return to the lineup?. As the Chicago White Sox prepared to open a two-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field against...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel not in Cubs' Tuesday lineup
The Chicago Cubs did not include Christopher Morel in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Morel will take a seat Tuesday while Zach McKinstry takes over at shortstop and David Bote rejoins the lineup at second base. Bote will bat ninth. Morel has had an up-and-down...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 31st Edition: 9/11/22
Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Sunday, Sept. 11, there was finally a full slate of games. As a group, they went 1-3, but three of the games were at least exciting to watch (looking at you, Myrtle Beach). Alas, both the Iowa Cubs and the Tennessee Smokies blew...
Cubs Prospect Ben Brown Turns in Good Outing with Tennessee
Righty Ben Brown has continued to stack solid performances since he was acquired by the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline.
MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 9/13/2022
Two of the more historic franchises in the National League go head-to-head as the Chicago Cubs go up against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens. It is time to take a look at our MLB odds series where our Cubs-Mets prediction and pick will be made. While...
