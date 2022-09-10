ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen declined a special birthday performance from Sir Paul McCartney in favour of retreating to her private quarters to watch Twin Peaks

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Queen once declined a special birthday performance by Sir Paul McCartney of the former Beatle's greatest hits in favour of retreating to her private quarters to watch Twin Peaks.

The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.

The monarch was a fan of the American mystery serial drama television series, with the first two seasons airing in 1990 and 1991, and the third series being shown in 2017.

In a resurfaced clip from a DVD of the show, composer Angelo Badalamenti recalled the time Sir Paul told him the Queen had fobbed him off in favour of the programme, saying: 'There are so many funny stories of Twin Peaks and my favourite is of Paul McCartney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RhK6_0hqAzmk300
Anecdote: The Queen declined a special impromptu birthday performance by Sir Paul McCartney of his hits in favour of retreating to her private quarters to watch Twin Peaks (pictured this month)

'I got a call from his office saying he would like me to come to Abbey Road and work with him, and do an arrangement on one of his songs.

'So I go out to the studios in Abbey Road and it's just be and Paul in the studio with an orchestra and as I'm rehearsing Paul comes over to me and says, "Angelo stop the orchestra I must tell you this story."

'He said, "I was asked by the Queen's office to perform 35 minutes of my music to help celebrate her birthday at Buckingham Palace so I'm very excited about it, and here comes the night and I'm about to go on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1If6QZ_0hqAzmk300
Farewell: The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday (pictured in February)

'"The Queen kind of walks by me and she says, "Oh, Mr McCartney, it was just so lovely to see you tonight."

'And he said, "Well, Your Highness I am just so delighted that you invited me to help celebrate your birthday and I'm now going to perform for you 35 minutes of my best works."

'She said, "Oh, Mr McCartney, I'm sorry but I can't stay. Mr McCartney, don't you see? It's five minutes to eight and I must go upstairs and watch Twin Peaks."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qvh8O_0hqAzmk300
TV fan: In a resurfaced clip from a DVD of the show, composer Angelo Badalamenti recalled the time Sir Paul told him the Queen had fobbed him off in favour of the programme

Describing Sir Paul's reaction after telling Angelo the story, the composer added: 'Paul turned around, and I was standing on the conductor's stand, and he punched me with his right arm on [my shoulder] and he used a few choice English words.'

It comes after Sir Paul paid a fulsome tribute to Queen Elizabeth 11 after news of her death broke on Thursday.

Writing on his website, the ex-Beatle said she had impressed him with 'her great sense of humour combined with great dignity'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6Kn3_0hqAzmk300
On air: The monarch was a fan of the American mystery serial drama television series, with the first two seasons airing in 1990 and 1991, and the third series being shown in 2017

'On the sad occasion of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's passing, my memories came flooding back and I would like to share these with you,' wrote Sir Paul.

'I feel privileged to have been alive during the whole of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. When I was 10 years old I entered an essay competition in Liverpool and won my division for my essay about the British Monarchy so I have been a fan for a long time. In 1953 when the Queen was crowned everyone on our street in Speke, Liverpool finally got a television set and we settled down to watch the Coronation in glorious black and white.

'Looking back I am honoured and amazed to see that I met Her Majesty eight or nine times and each time she impressed me with her great sense of humour combined with great dignity. These times were:

'Firstly, when The Beatles got the MBE on 26th October 1965. I remember us being taken aside and shown what the correct protocol was. We were told how to approach Her Majesty and not to talk to her unless she talks to us. For four Liverpool lads, it was, "Wow, hey man."

'The next time we met was some years later at the Royal Albert Hall on 13th December 1982. It was at an event Linda (his late first wife) and I attended called An Evening for Conservation. Part of the evening included some orchestral re-workings of some Beatles songs and I remember chatting with Her Majesty about them. She also re-introduced me to Prince Philip who said he remembered our previous meeting in the sixties!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Zgqa_0hqAzmk300
Heartfelt: It comes after Sir Paul paid a fulsome tribute to Queen Elizabeth 11 after news of her death broke on Thursday (pictured in 2002)

'Our third meeting would come in the next decade. In June 1996 The Queen graciously agreed to open the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts on the site of my old school that George Harrison and myself attended. She also had previously given a donation which the school was very honoured to receive.

'Just one year later and our next encounter was a very proud day for me. It was one of the best days ever. I felt very honoured to be offered a Knighthood and of course it would have been rude to turn it down! I remember it was in the springtime and the skies were blue. It was a wonderful day and I remember thinking I'd come a long way from a little terrace house in Liverpool!

'It was a new millennium the next time we were together again and what an occasion it was! Celebrating her Golden Jubilee, we got to rock out in her garden. As Her Majesty was on stage receiving applause at the end of the show I joked, "Well I suppose this will be happening next year then?" to which she replied, "Not in my garden it won't!"

'We were to see each other again shortly afterwards, but this time on my home turf! I was very honoured to be given a painting exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery, which John (Lennon) and I had visited on many occasions as students. It was my extreme privilege to be able to show Her Majesty around the gallery.

'A decade on and Nancy (his wife) and I attended a special event titled Celebration of the Arts at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, and it was a thrill as ever to talk with Her Majesty.

'On June 4th 2012, The Queen would celebrate her Diamond Jubilee and it was so special in many ways. This was the first time I performed in front of her since her last Jubilee, and seeing all the people stretching down Pall Mall was great, as was meeting other members of the Royal Family afterwards. It was a great weekend to be British.

'Our last meeting came in 2018. Because of my respect and love for the Queen and her fabulous sense of humour when I was given the Companion of Honour medal I shook her hand, leaned in and said, "We have got to stop meeting like this," to which she giggled slightly and got on with the ceremony. I did wonder if I was a bit too cheeky after saying this, after all this was The Queen, but I have a feeling she didn't mind.'

Sir Paul signed off his recollections by saying: 'God bless you. You will be missed. Paul.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Raesk_0hqAzmk300
Announcement: Buckingham Palace announced the sad news of the Queen's passing on Thursday

