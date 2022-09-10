ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Mirren
Queen Elizabeth
Stephen Frears
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Peter Morgan
Steve Coogan
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
msn.com

Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?

Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
