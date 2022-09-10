Read full article on original website
Related
Body Language Expert Said King Charles Showed ‘Regret’ When He Mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Address After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
A body language expert analyzed King Charles III's mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the address he delivered after Queen Elizabeth's death.
epicstream.com
Princess Diana Killed By A Lie About Prince Charles Bedding William, Harry's Nanny? Heartbreaking Truth Exposed After 25 Years
Princess Diana went to her grave believing that Prince Charles had a steamy affair with the nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry, who had an abortion when the future King got her pregnant, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in...
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Gayle King Reveals That Oprah Did Not Help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move Into Tyler Perry’s House: ‘Oprah Didn’t Hook That Up’
Gayle King said Oprah Winfrey did not help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move into Tyler Perry’s house, despite reports to the contrary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Looked ‘Awkward, Tense, and Nervous’ at Invictus Games Event
Prince Harry's body language was revealing at a recent Invictus Games reception and during wife Meghan Markle's speech at One Young World summit, according to an expert.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s ‘Aim Is to Get Rid of the British Royal Family’
A royal expert shared her belief that Meghan Markle 'wants everything her way, all the time.' Angela Levin thinks that Meghan's latest interviews are because she 'has to win.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Royal Expert Calls Out Meghan Markle Claiming the Duchess is ‘Turning Into Her Father’
A royal commentator is slamming the Duchess of Sussex for her attitude about talking to the press, saying she's "turning into her dad," Thomas Markle.
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?
Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
msn.com
Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?
Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
Meghan Markle’s Subtle Gesture During Appearance Proves She Supports Prince William and Kate Middleton, Body Language Expert Says
A body language expert shared her analysis of the way Meghan Markle looked at Prince William and Kate Middleton when they made a public appearance at Windsor Castle.
Comments / 1