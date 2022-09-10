Read full article on original website
Chadwick Boseman Inducted As Disney Legend During This Year's D23 Expo
Joining former co-star Robert Downey, Jr, as well as Black Panther co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Chadwick Boseman is now an official Disney Legend. Presented annually at Disney's D23 Expo, the award is a hall of fame program that is awarded to those who have heavily contributed to the Walt Disney Company.
Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ Adds Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan & Jane Seymour
Netflix has started rounding out the cast for its Lindsay Lohan-led romantic comedy Irish Wish, with Ed Speleers (Outlander), Alexander Vlahos (Sanditon), Ayesha Curry (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method) signing on for roles. The film from director Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas) picks up with Maddie as the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, watching as she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to...
House Of The Dragon Episode 4 Sees Increase In Viewership
The newest episode of House of the Dragon posted viewership gains compared to the previous one, according to a new report. Episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, saw its total viewership rise by 5% week-over-week, according to Variety. This was total viewership across linear TV and HBO Max in the US specifically.
The Apothecary Diaries #6 - Volume 6
Maomao has proven her worth to the denizens of the palace time and time again, but she's got her work cut out for her on this occasion!. When the ever luminous Jinshi asks for Maomao's help in disguising himself to take care of business outside the palace walls, Maomao must dig deep to mar her employer's heavenly charms! And to make the ploy believable, Maomao herself is roped in to a spot of theater as Jinshi's companion.
‘Straight Man’: Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, Cedric Yarbrough & Suzanne Cryer Join AMC Series
EXCLUSIVE: American Housewife alum Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini (Future Man), Cedric Yarbrough (Carol’s Second Act) and Suzanne Cryer (Silicon Valley) are set as series regulars opposite Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos and Olivia Scott Welch in Straight Man, AMC’s series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel, from former The Killing writer-producer Aaron Zelman and The Office alum Paul Lieberstein. In the dramedy, from TriStar TV, William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk) is the unlikely and reluctant chairman of the English department in an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled...
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27 - Havoc at the Accretion Disco, Part One
Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes. But is Tasu Leech ready to take on...the Kanjiklub?. And Valance makes a decision that will change everything...
Captain Marvel #41 - Trials Part Four
While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart - one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move.
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Is Coming To PSVR 2
During September's State of Play, PlayStation revealed several games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR 2, including Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, which is coming to PSVR 2 in 2023. A new trailer for the game reveals that the game features plenty of familiar faces from the Star Wars universe, including everyone's favorite pirate, Hondo.
Hogwarts Legacy Is Getting An Exclusive Mission On PlayStation
Sony showed off some exclusive content coming to Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4 and 5 during its September State of Play. In the exclusive mission, players will be able to explore a shop in Hogsmeade, the town located near the Hogwarts campus, and play something that looks like a sequence from the 2005 horror game, Condemned: Criminal Origins.
Fall Guys - Space Launch
To celebrate our upcoming new Season ‘Satellite Scramble’, we sent a brave bean to space to debut our new Season Cinematic Trailer amongst the cosmos! Fall Guys Season 2 - Satellite Scramble available Sep 15th.
Falling Drowning #3 - Volume 3
Honatsu started going out with her childhood best friend, Toma. She feels happiness as he celebrates her birthday, but she loses the birthday gift from him. Shun, who helps her find it, can't help but hold her close and tell her to be happy... That brings back her memories...?! Love triangle of a girl who lost her memories, her childhood best friend, and a transfer student. How will their romance turn out?! In this final volume, their past and secrets will be revealed!
God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer Revealed Alongside Special Edition DualSense Controller
God of War: Ragnarok is surely at the forefront of many minds with its November launch date approaching fast, and knowing that, Sony decided to build further hype during its State of Play with a new gameplay trailer. Mixing in cinematic moments, such as basically everyone questioning Kratos' judgment, including himself, we also get an extended look at the game's combat systems and incredible-looking environments.
Skyfall Director Says It Would Be "Wonderful" For A Woman To Direct James Bond
Sam Mendes, the Oscar-winning director behind the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, has said he probably won't petition to make a third one and that he believes it would be "wonderful" for a woman to direct. Speaking to Deadline, Mendes said with a laugh, "I don't think they'd want...
Disneyland's Avengers Campus Is Getting A Third Attraction
Disneyland's Avengers Campus, which had its first anniversary this year, is set to introduce its third major attraction, joining the Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy rides. The new ride will be themed around the Multiverse, pitting guests against "King Thanos," a new version of the character from a universe where Thanos won against the Avengers.
Yakuza 8 Is Now Like A Dragon 8, Coming To PC And Console In 2024
Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku has officially revealed Like a Dragon 8, the next game in its long-running series that will drop its Yakuza title. During the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Summit livestream, executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama announced the game and showed off the first teaser trailer, which reunites Yakuza: Like a Dragon's protagonist Ichiban Kasuga with Yakuza 1-6 hero Kiryu Kazuma.
Batman vs. Robin
Spinning out of the occasions of both Batman / Superman: World’s Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of many single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!
Daredevil #3 - The Red Fist Saga Part 3
With more ambitious and aggressive goals than ever before, DAREDEVIL has started putting together a team - but not everyone wants to be a part of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' vision of the future. As Matt and Elektra grow increasingly distant from the super hero community and closer to...
Ms. Marvel & Venom #1
MS. MARVEL teams up with Dylan Brock, the new wicked web-slinger on the block, as a scheme to harness the symbiote rears its ugly head!. The first Venom/Ms. Marvel partnership is also the concluding movement of the super hero symphony of the summer, as we reveal the connection between WOLVERINE, MOON KNIGHT and VENOM, and KAMALA KHAN'S team-up uncovers the larger plot behind it all - you're not going to believe who's pulling the strings!
The Jurassic League #5
Darkseid has revealed himself, and the entire world trembles beneath his might. Can even the newly assembled Jurassic League stand a chance against this ankylosaur antagonist and his Legion of Doomasauria?. Experience this prehistoric penultimate chapter to find out!
X-Men '92: House of XCII #5
It all ends here - the epic journey through the Krakoan Age come too soon reaches its epic conclusion! Can mutantkind truly unite? Is the island-nation of Krakoa too good to be true? And is the woman behind it all - Jubilee - to be trusted? Find out within, X-Believers!
