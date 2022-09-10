Read full article on original website
Gamespot
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Announcement Trailer
As the seasons go by, players will find their lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up. Will their child carry on the family’s farm legacy or find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell...
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
Gamespot
Joker 2 Adds Maze Runner's Jacob Lofland Cast In Central Arkham Asylum Role - Report
Jacob Lofland (Aris in the Maze Runner franchise, Kendall Crowe in Justified) has become the latest addition in Joker: Folie à Deux's growing cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lofland will play an inmate at Arkham Asylum who will somehow be central to the plot and "develops a relationship with Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker."
A Waltons Thanksgiving Holiday Movie Gets November Premiere at The CW
In celebration of The Waltons‘ 50th anniversary, The CW announced on Wednesday that its original holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. The film serves as a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired on The CW last November. Returning cast members include Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John-Boy), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Rebecca Koon (Grandma) and Richard Thomas (as the film’s narrator), while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will take over the role of John Sr. from Ben Lawson. A Waltons Thanksgiving will reunite the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Per the official logline, “the...
David Harbour to Star in Sony’s ‘Gran Turismo’ Video Game Adaptation
David Harbour will star in Sony and PlayStation Productions’ upcoming video game adaptation “Gran Turismo,” which will be directed by Neill Blomkamp, the filmmaker behind sci-fi hits like “District 9,” “Elysium” and “Chappie.” The film will be released on Aug. 11, 2023. The “Gran Turismo” video games are a series of racing games that date back to 1997, with the most recent entry, “Gran Turismo 7,” launching in March 2022. In total, the “Gran Turismo” franchise has sold more than 80 million copies worldwide. The movie’s logline is as follows: “Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment...
Gamespot
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
Gamespot
Chadwick Boseman Inducted As Disney Legend During This Year's D23 Expo
Joining former co-star Robert Downey, Jr, as well as Black Panther co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Chadwick Boseman is now an official Disney Legend. Presented annually at Disney's D23 Expo, the award is a hall of fame program that is awarded to those who have heavily contributed to the Walt Disney Company.
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Episode 4 Sees Increase In Viewership
The newest episode of House of the Dragon posted viewership gains compared to the previous one, according to a new report. Episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, saw its total viewership rise by 5% week-over-week, according to Variety. This was total viewership across linear TV and HBO Max in the US specifically.
Gamespot
Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League - Wonder Woman #1 - Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Wonder Woman; The Martian Squidhunter
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost...until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire...while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. As Wonder Woman begins a new chapter in her life, Pariah has uprooted her to a reality he controls—how will the Amazon Princess adapt?
Gamespot
Savage Avengers #5 - We Are Legend
Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn. Can Marvel's deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok's journey across the timestream have been for nothing?
Gamespot
Adventuregame Comics #1 - Vol. 1: Leviathan
Make choices to defeat a mysterious sea monster in the first of a new series of innovative, interactive graphic novels from the award-winning creator of Meanwhile. Adventuregame Comics is a new series of interactive graphic novels in the vein of Jason Shiga's hit graphic novel Meanwhile. Readers follow the story from panel to panel using tubes that connect them, and sometimes the path will split, giving readers the chance to choose how the story unfolds.
Gamespot
The Apothecary Diaries #6 - Volume 6
Maomao has proven her worth to the denizens of the palace time and time again, but she's got her work cut out for her on this occasion!. When the ever luminous Jinshi asks for Maomao's help in disguising himself to take care of business outside the palace walls, Maomao must dig deep to mar her employer's heavenly charms! And to make the ploy believable, Maomao herself is roped in to a spot of theater as Jinshi's companion.
Gamespot
The Jurassic League #5
Darkseid has revealed himself, and the entire world trembles beneath his might. Can even the newly assembled Jurassic League stand a chance against this ankylosaur antagonist and his Legion of Doomasauria?. Experience this prehistoric penultimate chapter to find out!
Gamespot
Fall Guys - Space Launch
To celebrate our upcoming new Season ‘Satellite Scramble’, we sent a brave bean to space to debut our new Season Cinematic Trailer amongst the cosmos! Fall Guys Season 2 - Satellite Scramble available Sep 15th.
Gamespot
Stellar Blade (previously Project EVE) - State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer
Stellar Blade is a new action game from SHIFT UP, set in in a world filled with monsters infused with technology. Stellar Blade will be a Playsation 5 exclusive, coming in 2023.
Gamespot
Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake Coming To Switch As The Next Story Of Seasons Game
If you've been longing to return to the tranquil land of Forgotten Valley, it's time to pack your bags--Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting the remake treatment. Announced during September 13's Nintendo Direct, the classic GameCube game is coming to Switch under a new name: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Gamespot
Daredevil #3 - The Red Fist Saga Part 3
With more ambitious and aggressive goals than ever before, DAREDEVIL has started putting together a team - but not everyone wants to be a part of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' vision of the future. As Matt and Elektra grow increasingly distant from the super hero community and closer to...
Gamespot
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2
Sign In to follow. Follow Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Gamespot
PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game
Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
