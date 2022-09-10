Read full article on original website
Caught in Southie: Bruno Mars
If you were lucky enough to be at the Lookout Rooftop bar at The Envoy on Sunday, you probably saw Bruno Mars slinging shots behind the bar. According to boston.com, Mars stopped by a the Seaport hotel before his final and sold out concert at the newly opened MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give out shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum.
‘Like something in a movie’: Worker hospitalized after inferno at Doherty High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante Covers ‘Danny’s Song’ At Fenway Park
Red Hot Chili Peppers brought their tour to Boston’s Fenway Park for a concert on Saturday night. Guitarist John Frusciante led a solo cover of “Danny’s Song,” which appeared on the 1971 debut album by Loggins & Messina — the duo made up of Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina.
Wu dialed back search for fire commissioner
WHEN BOSTON Mayor Michelle Wu went looking for a new police commissioner, the search was extensive. She assembled a five-member search committee headed by former Supreme Judicial Court justice Geraldine Hines. The panel spent three months talking to community leaders, holding listening sessions with the public, and conducting a multilingual survey of Boston residents. The city also hired one of the nation’s leading executive search firms for law enforcement agencies to help recruit potential candidates.
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
Northeastern University bomb: Mystery package that exploded at Holmes Hall had manifesto raging against Mark Zuckerberg
A MYSTERY package sent to a university with a manifesto raging against Mark Zuckerberg exploded on Tuesday injuring one person and sending the campus into chaos with fears of terrorism. Northeastern University officials confirmed that a staff member was injured after opening the suspicious package that detonated shortly after 7pm.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston
BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in Fitchburg
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Fitchburg Sunday afternoon. The raging blaze on Milk Street was upgraded to a third alarm at approximately 2:30 p.m. according to the Fitchburg Fire Department’s Facebook page. There was no information released on potential injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for...
Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd
And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
