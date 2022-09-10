ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Caught in Southie: Bruno Mars

If you were lucky enough to be at the Lookout Rooftop bar at The Envoy on Sunday, you probably saw Bruno Mars slinging shots behind the bar. According to boston.com, Mars stopped by a the Seaport hotel before his final and sold out concert at the newly opened MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give out shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum.
Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.

Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
Courtney Cole is an anchor and reporter at WBZ-TV.

Courtney Cole joined WBZ-TV in 2022 as a weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter. Before arriving in Boston, she spent four years in Jacksonville, Florida, where she anchored a top-rated Weekend Morning Show. She enjoys covering stories that help give a voice to those who feel like they haven't been heard. While in Jacksonville, she had the opportunity to cover some unforgettable stories, including: a one-on-one interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Jacksonville to discuss the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), and November 2020 Election Night coverage in Tallahassee. Prior to working in Jacksonville, Courtney worked as an Anchor/Producer/Reporter in Savannah. She got her start working behind the scenes in West Palm Beach, Florida. Cole is a native Chicagoan and a proud Hampton University Alumna. (#GoPirates!) She looks forward to exploring New England. When she's not reporting, you can usually find Courtney in the kitchen trying a new recipe, getting lost in the newspaper or a book, or planning a visit with family and friends. Have a story idea? Send an email to Courtney.Cole@cbs.com.       
Wu dialed back search for fire commissioner

WHEN BOSTON Mayor Michelle Wu went looking for a new police commissioner, the search was extensive. She assembled a five-member search committee headed by former Supreme Judicial Court justice Geraldine Hines. The panel spent three months talking to community leaders, holding listening sessions with the public, and conducting a multilingual survey of Boston residents. The city also hired one of the nation’s leading executive search firms for law enforcement agencies to help recruit potential candidates.
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston

BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in Fitchburg

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Fitchburg Sunday afternoon. The raging blaze on Milk Street was upgraded to a third alarm at approximately 2:30 p.m. according to the Fitchburg Fire Department’s Facebook page. There was no information released on potential injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for...
Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd

And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters

Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
