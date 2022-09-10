Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Auburn man arrested for breaking into convenience store
A 40-year-old Auburn man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after reportedly breaking into a convenience store that morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Friday troopers for the Michigan State Police responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo's Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St., according to MSP in a recent press release.
Bay County man accused of stealing scratch off tickets, cigarettes from convenience store
AUBURN, MI – A 40-year-old Auburn man has been arrested by Michigan State Police authorities after allegations he broke into a local convenience store and stole scratch off lottery tickets and cigarettes. MSP troopers from the Tri-City Post responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop,...
recordpatriot.com
Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
WNEM
Man killed in overnight shooting in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and found one person dead at the scene. According to police, the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at 612 S. Charles St. on the west side of Saginaw. They say 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffered from...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sandusky child injured during two-vehicle crash in Watertown Township
A Tuesday morning accident on French Line Road sent a child passenger to the hospital with injuries. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office received the report around 7:38 a.m. on September 13, dispatching to the scene at Banner Road with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department. Once they arrived at the scene in Watertown Township, deputies found that a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse was being driven south on Banner Road when the driver, a 36-year-old woman from Sandusky, failed to stop at the intersection stop sign. This failure to yield led to her crashing into a 2013 GMC Sierra Pickup being driven by a 56-year-old man from Deckerville.
Flint man appeals prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run crash
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court is delaying its decision on whether to hear an appeal from a Flint man who believes the prison sentence he received for the fatal hit-and-run of a Nation of Islam member in September 2020 was unfair. Ramon Sentell Bishop, 39, is serving...
Man testifies he saw close friend gunned down in Saginaw after being shot himself
SAGINAW, MI — On a spring evening on Saginaw’s West Side, some friends were conversing when two strangers approached. After a brief discussion, one of the strangers opened fire with a handgun, killing one man and wounding another. Such was the account shared by the surviving victim during...
abc12.com
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
whmi.com
Woman Hospitalized After Road Rage Crash On US-23 Friday
A road rage incident led to a crash on northbound US-23 on Friday morning in Tyrone Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 7:30am to a single vehicle rollover crash on northbound US-23, north of White Lake Road. Preliminary investigation revealed that there were three...
kisswtlz.com
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away
Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from August 2011 until his retirement in February 2019.
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
Resentencing begins for juvenile lifer who beat, stabbed Bay City mother to death in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — For brutally killing Bay City resident Leona P. Stevenson nearly 30 years ago, Dominic P. Burdis has spent more of his life in prison than he did outside its walls. A teenager when he beat and stabbed Stevenson and was sentenced to die in prison, Burdis is now approaching 50 and is hoping to again walk free.
abc12.com
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
UBaked dramatically increases workforce at Burton cannabis facility
BURTON, MI - UBaked, a cannabis cultivation in Burton, recently added nearly 6,000 square feet of new canopy space at its indoor facility. The business is looking to add a second shift and increase its workforce by 20% ahead of their upcoming fall product launch - a line of three flavored cheese puffs and microwave popcorn.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Jerri Glaspie, 92
Jerri Glaspie, age 92 of Cass City, passed away on Saturday, Saturday, September 10, 2022. She is survived by two children and their partners, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services for Jerri Glaspie will be held on Wednesday, September 14 at the Kranz Funeral Home in Cass City. Visitation will...
