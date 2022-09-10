ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React

The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Burnt Orange Nation

Meet Charles Wright, the third-string Texas QB who could start on Saturday

Charles Wright’s longtime dream could come true on Saturday when the UTSA Roadrunners travel to Austin to take on the No. 21 Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. A lifelong Texas fan who went to Austin High, the redshirt freshman quarterback has already checked off two huge...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
The Spun

Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns

Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In

Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hookemheadlines.com

Sarkisian says that Texas football QB Maalik Murphy is ‘not healthy’

One update that Texas football fans wanted to hear from second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Monday press conference on Sep. 12 was an update on various injured players coming out of the weekend. Texas saw multiple key players come up with various injury issues in the tough one-point loss to the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Sep. 10.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Longhorns#Hudson Card#Fox
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Texas kickoff time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games. The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Click2Houston.com

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy