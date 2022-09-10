Read full article on original website
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Albert Pujols Makes Classy Gesture to Fans Who Caught 697th Homer
Pujols belted a dramatic go-ahead home run in the ninth inning on Sunday and made a special gesture to the Pirates fans who caught it.
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots
"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason
On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
