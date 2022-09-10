Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primariesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
numberfire.com
Brewers' Mike Brosseau batting leadoff Tuesday
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will bat leadoff and handle the hot corner Tuesday while Jace Peterson sits. Our models project Brosseau, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.9 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Bride starting at second base. Bride will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Reyes will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor sitting for Royals on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kyle Isbel starting in right field. Isbel will bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Isbel for...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire behind the plate for Red Sox on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. McGuire will catch on Tuesday night after Connor Wong was rested in Boston. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Barnhart will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Jeimer Candelario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 5.7 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ketel Marte in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Marte for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro batting second for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Castro will start at second base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Jonathan Schoop returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.4 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Ben Gamel hitting sixth in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is starting in Tuesday's first game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gamel will man left field after Greg Allen was rested on the road versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Luis Cessa, Gamel's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
numberfire.com
Nationals' Luis Garcia batting fourth on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Garcia will start at second base on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Cesar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Oakland's Sheldon Neuse batting seventh on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Vimael Machin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Neuse for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
Comments / 0