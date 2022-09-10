ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
Brewers' Mike Brosseau batting leadoff Tuesday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will bat leadoff and handle the hot corner Tuesday while Jace Peterson sits. Our models project Brosseau, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.9 fantasy points...
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Nolan Gorman not in Cardinals' Tuesday lineup

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Nolan Gorman in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will take the night off while Nolan Arenado rejoins the lineup at third base and bats fourth against the Brewers. Brendan Donovan will move from third base to second. Our...
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Jordan Luplow versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 44 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .275 batting average with an .841 OPS, 2 home...
PHOENIX, AZ

