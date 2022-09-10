Read full article on original website
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Albert Pujols Makes Classy Gesture to Fans Who Caught 697th Homer
Pujols belted a dramatic go-ahead home run in the ninth inning on Sunday and made a special gesture to the Pirates fans who caught it.
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
The Dodgers Get a Power Arm Back in the Bullpen Sooner Than Expected
The Dodgers welcome back fireballing right-hander Tommy Kahnle just in time to celebrate a division title.
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Recalls Depressing End to Last Season with Yankees
Heaney is eager to play in the postseason after just missing out last year.
Dodgers News: Doc Not Overly Encouraged with Tony Gonsolin's Latest Update
Looking for good news on Tony Gonsolin, Dave Roberts delivers only so-so news.
Dodgers News: Two L.A. Relievers Shut Down from Rehab Assignments
Left-handed relievers Danny Duffy and Victor Gonzalez, both on rehab assignments after missing all season on the IL, were shut down on Monday.
WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.
Can Meyers Make His Way Back to the Astros this Season?
Despite initially struggling to replicate his rookie season success, Jake Meyers is hitting well again after a demotion to Triple-A.
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
Dodgers News: Injured Infield Star Could Be Returning Sooner Than Expected
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux will look to make an impact heading into the postseason
Yardbarker
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
WATCH: Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin Ejected on the Same Play
Things got wild in Cleveland Monday night in the bottom of the seventh inning, when a called ball began a chain of events that would lead to the ejections of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin.
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Mike Brosseau batting leadoff Tuesday
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will bat leadoff and handle the hot corner Tuesday while Jace Peterson sits. Our models project Brosseau, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.9 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman not in Cardinals' Tuesday lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Nolan Gorman in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will take the night off while Nolan Arenado rejoins the lineup at third base and bats fourth against the Brewers. Brendan Donovan will move from third base to second. Our...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Jordan Luplow versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 44 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .275 batting average with an .841 OPS, 2 home...
