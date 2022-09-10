Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune
A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion. During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.
Picayune Item
Pearl River hits historic enrollment while outpacing the state average
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is continuing to set records with enrollment at an all-time high at a time when many higher education institutions continue to lose students. The school has also maintained its position as the 4th largest community college in Mississippi for the third consecutive semester.
Picayune Item
Poplarville School Board approves routine matters
The Poplarville School District’s Board of Trustees meeting consisted of the Board accepted all agenda items except for one. The Board did not accept bids for the gas, oil and other mineral lease on 16th section land, located at 16-3S-16W entailing 640.68 acres. The board approved to re-advertise for bids at a rate of $100 an acre.
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Native Appointed Manager to BSL Library
Leah Preble Holmes has been named the new branch manager for the Bay St. Louis-Hancock Library according to an announcement by John Brdecka, executive director of the Hancock County Library System (HCLS). Leah Holmes served as an English and Humanities instructor with the Uni- versity of Southern Mississippi system (USM),...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Native & Gulf Coast Developer Proposes Lagoon to Supervisors
A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, September 13, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport and native of Pass Christian, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.
Picayune Item
Aldermen hold special call meeting to approve budget
During Monday’s special call meeting, the Poplarville Board of Aldermen approved and adopted its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. They also acknowledged and echoed the sentiment of the Pearl River County Supervisors declaring this week as Chapel Hart week, which began on Sept. 11 and will end Sept. 17, 2022.
Picayune Item
Linda Foster
Linda who was a resident of Pearl River County, Mississippi, for the last 43 years, passed away on September 10, 2022, at the age of 80. Linda loved being with family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jessie J. Foster; sons...
Picayune Item
PRC School Board discuss lack of air conditioning, athletics project bids
During Thursday’s regular meeting of the Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees, the Board discussed the baseball/softball improvement project and repairs needed to a gym’s air conditioning system. There is currently no air conditioning at the Pear River Central Elementary school gym. The gym hosts...
WLOX
Harrison County Supervisors pass pay raise for workers; Utility Authority raises garbage rates
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All Harrison County workers are getting a pay raise. Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted to give a 5% pay increase across the board. Also going up 5%? Garbage pickup rates for residents in Harrison County, with the exception of Gulfport taxpayers. The board opened the floor for public discussion, but no one spoke. The measure received unanimous approval.
$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to MS Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
bizneworleans.com
6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board
COVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term. The 2023-2025 nominees are:. Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties. Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union...
KTBS
Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas stepping down
NEW ORLEANS - Warner Thomas is stepping down after a decade as CEO of the Ochsner Health System to become President and CEO of Sutter Health, a California-based hospital network more than twice Ochsner’s size. Ochsner’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete November has been named...
Picayune Item
Update: Pearl River County football schedule
Picayune Maroon Tide (3-0) Away, Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Poplarville. Win, 21-7. Away, Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Jefferson Davis County. Win, 28-7. Away, Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Gulfport. Win, 21-7. Home, Friday, Sept. 16 vs. DI’berville (Senior Night). Away, Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Pearl Ricer Central. Away, Friday, Sept....
WLOX
Organization seeks to build $22M beach protection, water clarity project along Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a project that its owners say would incorporate natural features for coastal resilience and increase water clarity along the beach in Harrison County. The site would be located next to the Port of Gulfport. The idea, presented to Harrison County’s...
bizneworleans.com
Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Reader figures Scalise 'assistance' at different rate: And what about TOPS?
In his Sept. 5 letter to the editor, Mark Folse, a software analyst, would have everyone believe that Steve Scalise received $34,000 in taxpayer assistance for his education at LSU. Folse in his analysis of the tuition of 1989 vs. 2022 made the mistake of mixing apples and oranges. While...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
brproud.com
New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
Picayune Item
PRC doing its part to ensure a safe campus, but we need to do more
A common misconception within Pearl River County is that our high school is less susceptible to being a target for devastating events. In light of the terrible tragedies in towns similar to Carriere, we need to take things more seriously and understand that no community which has experienced gun violence expected it in “their” school. Though the faculty receives special training each year, it is time that all involved buy into the fact that no school is immune to these types of threats. The “it can’t happen here” dialogue is dangerous and needs to be eviscerated, once and for all.
The Daily South
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
