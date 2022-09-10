A common misconception within Pearl River County is that our high school is less susceptible to being a target for devastating events. In light of the terrible tragedies in towns similar to Carriere, we need to take things more seriously and understand that no community which has experienced gun violence expected it in “their” school. Though the faculty receives special training each year, it is time that all involved buy into the fact that no school is immune to these types of threats. The “it can’t happen here” dialogue is dangerous and needs to be eviscerated, once and for all.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO