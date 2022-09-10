ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Picayune Item

Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune

A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion. During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River hits historic enrollment while outpacing the state average

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is continuing to set records with enrollment at an all-time high at a time when many higher education institutions continue to lose students. The school has also maintained its position as the 4th largest community college in Mississippi for the third consecutive semester.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Poplarville School Board approves routine matters

The Poplarville School District’s Board of Trustees meeting consisted of the Board accepted all agenda items except for one. The Board did not accept bids for the gas, oil and other mineral lease on 16th section land, located at 16-3S-16W entailing 640.68 acres. The board approved to re-advertise for bids at a rate of $100 an acre.
POPLARVILLE, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Native Appointed Manager to BSL Library

Leah Preble Holmes has been named the new branch manager for the Bay St. Louis-Hancock Library according to an announcement by John Brdecka, executive director of the Hancock County Library System (HCLS). Leah Holmes served as an English and Humanities instructor with the Uni- versity of Southern Mississippi system (USM),...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
County
Pearl River County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Pearl River County, MS
Government
State
Alabama State
Picayune, MS
Government
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Native & Gulf Coast Developer Proposes Lagoon to Supervisors

A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, September 13, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport and native of Pass Christian, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Picayune Item

Aldermen hold special call meeting to approve budget

During Monday’s special call meeting, the Poplarville Board of Aldermen approved and adopted its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. They also acknowledged and echoed the sentiment of the Pearl River County Supervisors declaring this week as Chapel Hart week, which began on Sept. 11 and will end Sept. 17, 2022.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Linda Foster

Linda who was a resident of Pearl River County, Mississippi, for the last 43 years, passed away on September 10, 2022, at the age of 80. Linda loved being with family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jessie J. Foster; sons...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Library#Library Sciences#The University Of Alabama#Sanford University#A South Korean University
WLOX

Harrison County Supervisors pass pay raise for workers; Utility Authority raises garbage rates

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All Harrison County workers are getting a pay raise. Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted to give a 5% pay increase across the board. Also going up 5%? Garbage pickup rates for residents in Harrison County, with the exception of Gulfport taxpayers. The board opened the floor for public discussion, but no one spoke. The measure received unanimous approval.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to MS Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
GULFPORT, MS
bizneworleans.com

6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board

COVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term. The 2023-2025 nominees are:. Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties. Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union...
COVINGTON, LA
KTBS

Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas stepping down

NEW ORLEANS - Warner Thomas is stepping down after a decade as CEO of the Ochsner Health System to become President and CEO of Sutter Health, a California-based hospital network more than twice Ochsner’s size. Ochsner’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete November has been named...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Picayune Item

Update: Pearl River County football schedule

Picayune Maroon Tide (3-0) Away, Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Poplarville. Win, 21-7. Away, Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Jefferson Davis County. Win, 28-7. Away, Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Gulfport. Win, 21-7. Home, Friday, Sept. 16 vs. DI’berville (Senior Night). Away, Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Pearl Ricer Central. Away, Friday, Sept....
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
bizneworleans.com

Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center

Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
MARRERO, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

PRC doing its part to ensure a safe campus, but we need to do more

A common misconception within Pearl River County is that our high school is less susceptible to being a target for devastating events. In light of the terrible tragedies in towns similar to Carriere, we need to take things more seriously and understand that no community which has experienced gun violence expected it in “their” school. Though the faculty receives special training each year, it is time that all involved buy into the fact that no school is immune to these types of threats. The “it can’t happen here” dialogue is dangerous and needs to be eviscerated, once and for all.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
The Daily South

Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale

Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
POPLARVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy