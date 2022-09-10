ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston

Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots

"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
BOSTON, MA
Christian Arroyo
Jordan Lyles
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Brewers' Mike Brosseau batting leadoff Tuesday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will bat leadoff and handle the hot corner Tuesday while Jace Peterson sits. Our models project Brosseau, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.9 fantasy points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Oakland's Sheldon Neuse batting seventh on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Vimael Machin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Neuse for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cal Mitchell in right field for Pirates on Tuesday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is batting eighth in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Mitchell will operate right field after Jack Suwinski was moved to center and Bryan Reynolds was picked as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. Mitchell's FanDuel salary versus Reds' right-hander Luis Cessa stands at $2,100.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Jordan Luplow versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 44 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .275 batting average with an .841 OPS, 2 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Kody Clemens batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Clemens will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Ryan Kreidler returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Clemens for 7.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
DETROIT, MI
Reese McGuire behind the plate for Red Sox on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. McGuire will catch on Tuesday night after Connor Wong was rested in Boston. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
BOSTON, MA
Travis d'Arnaud in Braves' Monday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. d'Arnaud is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project d'Arnaud for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
MLB
Harold Castro batting second for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Castro will start at second base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Jonathan Schoop returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.4 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
DETROIT, MI

