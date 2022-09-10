Read full article on original website
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Albert Pujols Makes Classy Gesture to Fans Who Caught 697th Homer
Pujols belted a dramatic go-ahead home run in the ninth inning on Sunday and made a special gesture to the Pirates fans who caught it.
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Recalls Depressing End to Last Season with Yankees
Heaney is eager to play in the postseason after just missing out last year.
WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.
Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots
"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
Dodgers: Two Players Try to Break Out of Slumps By Any Means Necessary
Everyone is aware that both Andrew Heaney and Chris Taylor have been struggling this year but maybe all they needed was a clean shave.
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Yardbarker
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Mike Brosseau batting leadoff Tuesday
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will bat leadoff and handle the hot corner Tuesday while Jace Peterson sits. Our models project Brosseau, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.9 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Sheldon Neuse batting seventh on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Vimael Machin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Neuse for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell in right field for Pirates on Tuesday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is batting eighth in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Mitchell will operate right field after Jack Suwinski was moved to center and Bryan Reynolds was picked as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. Mitchell's FanDuel salary versus Reds' right-hander Luis Cessa stands at $2,100.
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Jordan Luplow versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 44 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .275 batting average with an .841 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Santiago Espinal starting at second base in Tuesday's first contest
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is batting eighth in Tuesday's first contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Espinal will take over second base for Toronto after Cavan Biggio was rested on Tuesday afternoon. In an opportunity versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs, Espinal's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Clemens will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Ryan Kreidler returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Clemens for 7.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire behind the plate for Red Sox on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. McGuire will catch on Tuesday night after Connor Wong was rested in Boston. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud in Braves' Monday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. d'Arnaud is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project d'Arnaud for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Harold Castro batting second for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Castro will start at second base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Jonathan Schoop returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.4 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
