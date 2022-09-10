Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
After Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost, verbal commit QB Will Watson III of Central declines to comment
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The University of Nebraska fired football head coach Scott Frost on Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will take over for the rest of the season.
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
Nebraska fired Scott Frost in the most disrespectful way possible
The Scott Frost era of Nebraska football is finally over after a home loss to Georgia Southern. After falling at home to the Georgia Southern Eagles, the Nebraska football team will no longer be led by head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska athletic director and Cornhuskers football legend Trev Alberts was...
Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News
Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach
Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing
There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Look: Video Emerges Of Scott Frost Leaving Nebraska Sunday
Nebraska football parted ways with head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. The news came after the Cornhuskers suffered a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern as a 23.5-point home favorite. Mickey Joseph will serve as the team's head coach for the rest of the season. Kevin Sjuts of KOLN showed footage...
Legendary Coach Tom Osborne Reacts To Scott Frost's Firing
Nebraska made a big decision on Sunday to part ways with Scott Frost. Frost had been the head coach for the last five seasons before his Cornhuskers started out the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. The same issues from last season popped up, the biggest of which was the Cornhuskers' inability to win close games.
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
